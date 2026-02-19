Dyson launches PencilWash the slimmest, ultra-light, and hygienic wet and dry cleaner

Dyson today unveils the Dyson PencilWash, offering a lighter, slimmer, and smaller solution to wet cleaning without compromising on hygiene. The Dyson PencilWash combines Dyson’s expertise in wet cleaning and emphasis on hygiene with the revolutionary, Dyson-designed, pencil-thin format, delivering effortless manoeuvrability and hygienic cleaning performance for modern homes.

John Churchill

Chief Technology Officer, Dyson

“We’re keen on making machines smaller and lighter while dramatically improving

performance. PencilWash applies that thinking to wet cleaning: our slimmest, ultra‑

light format that glides effortlessly and reaches where others can’t. Using hydration,

agitation and extraction, it delivers a hygienic clean with fresh water only, supported

by our filter‑free system. It brings the simplicity of a broom together with the

precision and power from Dyson engineering.”

The slimmest and lightest wet cleaner

Lies flat to clean tight spaces

The new ultra-slim, lightweight

handle, just 38mm in diameter,

makes wet cleaning effortless

without compromising on

hygiene and cleaning

performance.

The Dyson PencilWash weighs just 2.2kg, and 380g in

hand, is highly manoeuvrable as it steers naturally with a

simple twist. It lies flat to 170o to clean under low furniture

and reach tight spaces without losing performance.

No dirty filter

No odour emission

Unlike conventional wet and dry cleaners, the Dyson PencilWash has no filter that would

trap dirt, breed bacteria, emit odours, and is difficult and unpleasant to clean. Its filter-free

design removes the risk of sludge, blockages, or drop in performance, ensuring powerful

and reliable cleaning every time.

High-density microfibre roller

Effectively tackles wet spills and stains, with a quick-drying floor finish

The new Dyson PencilWash is engineered to clean all types of mess in one go, including wet spills and stains. It features a high-density microfibre roller, with 64,000 filaments per cm, that spins rapidly to remove wet and dry debris simultaneously.

Dirty water and debris are continuously extracted from the microfibre roller on every rotation. Combined with a precision-engineered 8-point hydration system that delivers a consistent supply of fresh water to the roller, owners are always using fresh water to clean the

floors – so your next clean is always as hygienic as

your first.

Cleans up to 100m of flooring

With customisable hydration modes

The Dyson PencilWash offers two hydration

modes for precise control of floor wetness.

Whether tackling light spills or stubborn

stains, users can adjust water flow to suit

different surfaces and cleaning needs,

ensuring optimal results with a quick-

drying floor finish.

A 300mL clean water tank cleans

up to 100m of flooring. With 30

minutes of runtime and a swappable battery pack for extended

use, owners can clean more of their home in one go – all while

maintaining a quick-drying floor finish.

Availability:

The Dyson PencilWash is introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.

Dyson PencilWash specifications

Size 38mm diameter 266.5mm (L) x 198.3mm (W) x 1,158mm (H) Lays flat 170o, cleaning under tight spaces up to 15cm Weight 2.2kg (full machine) 380g (weight-in-hand) Runtime Up to 30 minutes Water tank capacity 300mL (clean water tank) 360mL (dirty water tank) Floor coverage 100m Charge time 3.5 hours



