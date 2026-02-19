Dyson launches PencilWash the slimmest, ultra-light, and hygienic wet and dry cleaner
Engineered for effortless manoeuvrability and hygienic wet cleaning, the new 38mm PencilWash tackles wet spills and stains with a quick drying floor finish
Dyson today unveils the Dyson PencilWash, offering a lighter, slimmer, and smaller solution to wet cleaning without compromising on hygiene. The Dyson PencilWash combines Dyson’s expertise in wet cleaning and emphasis on hygiene with the revolutionary, Dyson-designed, pencil-thin format, delivering effortless manoeuvrability and hygienic cleaning performance for modern homes.
John Churchill
Chief Technology Officer, Dyson
“We’re keen on making machines smaller and lighter while dramatically improving
performance. PencilWash applies that thinking to wet cleaning: our slimmest, ultra‑
light format that glides effortlessly and reaches where others can’t. Using hydration,
agitation and extraction, it delivers a hygienic clean with fresh water only, supported
by our filter‑free system. It brings the simplicity of a broom together with the
precision and power from Dyson engineering.”
The slimmest and lightest wet cleaner
Lies flat to clean tight spaces
The new ultra-slim, lightweight
handle, just 38mm in diameter,
makes wet cleaning effortless
without compromising on
hygiene and cleaning
performance.
The Dyson PencilWash weighs just 2.2kg, and 380g in
hand, is highly manoeuvrable as it steers naturally with a
simple twist. It lies flat to 170o to clean under low furniture
and reach tight spaces without losing performance.
No dirty filter
No odour emission
Unlike conventional wet and dry cleaners, the Dyson PencilWash has no filter that would
trap dirt, breed bacteria, emit odours, and is difficult and unpleasant to clean. Its filter-free
design removes the risk of sludge, blockages, or drop in performance, ensuring powerful
and reliable cleaning every time.
High-density microfibre roller
Effectively tackles wet spills and stains, with a quick-drying floor finish
The new Dyson PencilWash is engineered to clean all types of mess in one go, including wet spills and stains. It features a high-density microfibre roller, with 64,000 filaments per cm, that spins rapidly to remove wet and dry debris simultaneously.
Dirty water and debris are continuously extracted from the microfibre roller on every rotation. Combined with a precision-engineered 8-point hydration system that delivers a consistent supply of fresh water to the roller, owners are always using fresh water to clean the
floors – so your next clean is always as hygienic as
your first.
Cleans up to 100m of flooring
With customisable hydration modes
The Dyson PencilWash offers two hydration
modes for precise control of floor wetness.
Whether tackling light spills or stubborn
stains, users can adjust water flow to suit
different surfaces and cleaning needs,
ensuring optimal results with a quick-
drying floor finish.
A 300mL clean water tank cleans
up to 100m of flooring. With 30
minutes of runtime and a swappable battery pack for extended
use, owners can clean more of their home in one go – all while
maintaining a quick-drying floor finish.
Availability:
The Dyson PencilWash is introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.
Dyson PencilWash specifications
|
Size
|
38mm diameter
266.5mm (L) x 198.3mm (W) x 1,158mm (H)
|
Lays flat
|
170o, cleaning under tight spaces up to 15cm
|
Weight
|
2.2kg (full machine)
380g (weight-in-hand)
|
Runtime
|
Up to 30 minutes
|
Water tank capacity
|
300mL (clean water tank)
360mL (dirty water tank)
|
Floor coverage
|
100m
|
Charge time
|
3.5 hours