Elon Musk Rebuilds xAI After Leadership Exodus, Reaches Out to Rejected Candidates
Leadership exits, burnout claims, and safety concerns push Elon Musk to rebuild xAI and reconnect with previously rejected talent.
Elon Musk has announced a sweeping overhaul of his artificial intelligence venture xAI following a wave of high-profile departures and internal turbulence. As part of the reset, Musk has also issued a public apology to skilled candidates who were previously turned away, saying the company is reviewing past interview decisions and reconnecting with promising talent.
Sharing an update on X, Musk acknowledged foundational missteps in how the startup was originally structured.
"xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla," Musk said in a post.
He further admitted that earlier hiring rounds may have overlooked capable professionals.
"Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies. @BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates," he added.
Founding Team Thins as Cofounders Exit
The restructuring comes amid significant churn within xAI’s leadership ranks. In recent days, two cofounders confirmed their departures, accelerating concerns about the company’s internal stability.
Yuhuai “Tony” Wu announced he was moving on, saying it was “time for [his] next chapter.” Shortly after, fellow cofounder Jimmy Ba also shared that he would step away, writing it was “time to recalibrate [his] gradient on the big picture.”
Several other senior figures have also exited or are reportedly preparing to leave, sharply reducing the number of original leaders still at the company. Among the notable names linked to the departures are Toby Pohlen and Greg Yang. Reports indicate Zihang Dai has already left, while Guodong Zhang is expected to follow.
Internal Concerns Over Direction and Safety
A report by The Verge suggests the exits may reflect deeper unease within the organization. Former employees reportedly questioned the company’s product direction and internal priorities.
Some insiders were uncomfortable with the growing association of xAI’s chatbot Grok with NSFW content and felt safety governance was not receiving adequate attention. One former insider claimed the internal team focused on safety oversight had been dismantled.
"Safety is a dead org at xAI," the report said.
There were also concerns that the company was lagging behind rivals and focusing too heavily on replicating existing tools instead of innovating.
“Trying to do what OpenAI was doing a year ago is not how you beat OpenAI,” another former source said, referencing competition with OpenAI.
The report added that rapid product decisions — sometimes influenced directly by Musk — led to rushed deployments, while internal disagreements slowed other priorities.
Reorganisation Under Musk’s Broader Ecosystem
These developments coincide with structural changes that placed xAI under the broader umbrella of Musk-led ventures, including SpaceX and X. The move is seen as an attempt to streamline operations and align strategy across his technology portfolio.
Burnout and Work Culture Under Scrutiny
Alongside leadership exits, discussions about demanding work conditions have resurfaced. Engineer Haotian Liu recently confirmed his departure after two years at xAI, describing the role as intense but fulfilling.
“I left xAI earlier this week. It was a difficult decision,” Liu wrote while thanking Musk and colleagues.
He acknowledged the pace had taken a toll.
“But now it’s time for me to move on. I’m burnt out, and I know my happiness is no longer maximized in my current state,” he added.
Online posts from employees have previously highlighted grueling schedules. One engineer described completing a 19-hour shift that stretched into early morning, calling it his longest day. Another shared that he once left work after nearly 36 consecutive hours.
Supporters argue such intensity reflects the urgency of the global AI race. Critics counter that extreme workloads risk accelerating burnout and talent attrition at a time when stability is crucial.