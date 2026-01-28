Elon Musk Rejects Racism Allegations After Vinod Khosla’s Public Attack, Cites Family and Heritage

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has pushed back strongly against accusations of racism made by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, triggering a fresh and very public clash between two prominent figures in the technology world.

The dispute erupted after Khosla criticised Musk’s recent comments about immigration and shifting global demographics. Musk had posted that white people are becoming a rapidly shrinking minority worldwide, a remark that Khosla interpreted as racially motivated. Responding sharply, the Indian-American investor accused Musk of promoting divisive ideas and labelled his views as discriminatory.

Musk did not hold back in his reply. Denying the accusations, he argued that the claim of racism contradicted his own personal life and family background. He referenced his partner, Shivon Zilis, and their children as evidence of his multicultural ties.

“@elonmusk doesn’t want MAGA, he wants WAGA or ‘White America Great Again’ as a ‘racism is great and desirable’ paradigm,” Khosla wrote on social media, escalating the exchange. He went further, urging employees at Musk-led companies to reconsider their association with him. “All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin!,” he added.

“Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard,” wrote Musk. “My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honour of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar.”

By highlighting Zilis’s Indian heritage and naming their child after Nobel Prize-winning physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Musk appeared to suggest that the racism label was misplaced and unfair.

The latest exchange is part of a longer history of friction between the two tech leaders. Musk and Khosla have frequently disagreed on political, social and business issues over the years. Their differences became especially visible during the 2024 US presidential election cycle, when Musk reportedly encouraged Khosla to support a particular political ticket. Khosla declined, saying he could not back a candidate he believed lacked strong values and was unfriendly toward immigrants.

Their rivalry also extends into the artificial intelligence space. Khosla, an early investor in OpenAI, has criticised Musk’s ongoing legal battle with the company. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later left, has filed lawsuits challenging its direction. Khosla has dismissed those efforts as “sour grapes,” implying Musk’s objections stem from losing influence rather than principle.

With both men known for their outspoken personalities, the latest social media spat underscores how personal and ideological differences can spill into the public sphere — especially when high-profile tech leaders are involved.