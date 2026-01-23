Elon Musk Says Aging Could Be Reversed Someday, But Warns Longer Lives May Slow Society

Elon Musk has once again pushed the boundaries of what science and technology might achieve in the future, this time turning his attention to one of humanity’s oldest challenges: aging. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Tesla and SpaceX chief suggested that growing old may not be an unavoidable biological mystery but a solvable scientific problem.

During a wide-ranging conversation with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Musk shared his belief that researchers will eventually uncover the fundamental cause of aging — and once they do, slowing or even reversing it could become possible.

“When we figure out what causes aging, I think we'll find it's incredibly obvious. It's not a subtle thing,” Musk said.

To illustrate his point, he referenced how the human body appears to age uniformly rather than in isolated parts. “I've never seen someone with an old left arm and a young right arm ever in my life,” he said, suggesting there must be some kind of internal clock coordinating aging across the body’s trillions of cells.

His comments arrive shortly after he sparked online discussion with another bold idea tied to immortality — but in a very different sense. That concept revolves around Grokipedia, an AI-powered project under development at his company xAI. The platform aims to allow individuals to upload their memories, experiences, and personal histories into a digital archive.

Over time, Musk envisions these records being preserved and potentially sent beyond Earth — to the Moon, Mars, or deep space — creating a lasting imprint of humanity even after biological life ends. In a post responding to the idea, Musk wrote, “Immortality can be yours!” a remark that quickly gained attention on social media.

Back on stage in Davos, however, Musk struck a more measured tone when discussing physical longevity. While optimistic that extending life spans is “highly likely” over the long term, he acknowledged that dramatically longer lives may not come without consequences.

“There is some benefit to death, by the way,” Musk said.

He explained that if people were to live for centuries, societies might lose their dynamism. Fresh ideas could slow, leadership might remain unchanged for too long, and progress could stall. “It may become stultifying,” he warned, hinting that creativity and renewal often come from generational change.

Interestingly, Musk’s appearance at the forum marked a shift in attitude. He has previously criticized the World Economic Forum as “boring af,” yet this year he took the stage for his first on-site discussion. The conversation spanned topics from artificial intelligence to space exploration and geopolitics, though Musk offered no clear roadmap or timeline for solving aging.

For now, his vision remains speculative — but consistent with his reputation for thinking far beyond today’s limits, imagining futures where even aging itself may not be permanent.