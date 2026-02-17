Elon Musk Says Less Than 0.1% of His $850 Billion Fortune Is Cash

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is edging closer to becoming the first trillionaire in history. According to the latest estimates from the Forbes Billionaires List, the tech entrepreneur’s net worth currently stands at approximately $849.3 billion, putting him far ahead of every other billionaire globally. But despite the staggering figure, Musk insists that very little of that fortune is actually sitting in a bank account.

In a recent post on X, Musk addressed speculation about how much money he truly has access to in cash. He made it clear that the overwhelming majority of his wealth is tied to equity in his companies rather than liquid assets. “My ‘net worth’ is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. I have <0.1% that is cash,” Musk wrote.

That means less than one-tenth of one percent of his nearly $850 billion fortune is available as ready money. The rest exists largely on paper, linked directly to company valuations and stock prices.

Musk’s wealth is primarily derived from his holdings in Tesla and SpaceX, the two companies that have fueled his meteoric financial rise. Following a major transaction in which SpaceX acquired xAI, the combined entity was reportedly valued at $1.25 trillion. The deal significantly boosted Musk’s net worth, adding an estimated $84 billion to his fortune and pushing it to a record $852 billion at one point.

After the merger, Musk is believed to hold around a 43 percent stake in the combined SpaceX-xAI entity, now estimated to be worth more than $540 billion. In addition, he owns roughly 12 percent of Tesla, valued at approximately $178 billion, along with Tesla stock options worth another $124 billion.

There is also the matter of his performance-based Tesla compensation package, which could unlock even more shares if ambitious long-term corporate milestones are achieved. If those targets are met, his stake—and consequently his net worth—could climb even higher.

However, Musk pushed back against the notion that rising valuations benefit only him. In the same social media post, he emphasized that employees at Tesla and SpaceX also receive stock and stock options. “Tesla and SpaceX employees all receive stock/options and Tesla is >80% owned by retail investors and index/pension funds, so value increases apply >80% to them,” he added.





Financial analysts note that Musk’s fortune is highly sensitive to market fluctuations. Because most of his wealth is equity-based, changes in Tesla’s share price or shifts in SpaceX’s valuation can dramatically impact his net worth—sometimes within days.

Looking ahead, market watchers believe Musk could cross the trillion-dollar mark if Tesla’s stock continues its upward trajectory and if SpaceX moves closer to a potential public offering. While predictions remain speculative, the combination of strong equity performance and strategic corporate deals could position him to achieve yet another historic milestone before the year ends.