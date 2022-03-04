Elon Musk warns Starlink users in Ukraine on the probability of being attacked

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet provider is supplying internet connectivity in war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing military operation. As a public service announcement (PSA) on his Twitter, Musk has now warned users in Ukraine that Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system that works in some parts of Ukraine, so the possibility of being attacked is high. "Use with caution," Musk said in his tweet. Musk had earlier sent Starlink satellite service terminals to Ukraine to help with Internet connectivity amid a blackout in Ukraine.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk said in a tweet. This comes after it offered to provide Starlink internet connectivity amid an internet blackout in Ukraine. Musk's efforts were praised by many people around the world. Some were even sceptical about the effectiveness of the Starlink service in Ukraine.





Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Internet connection was severely affected, especially in cities like Kharkiv and Kyiv. Elon Musk's help came at a time when people feared disconnecting from the outside world.



SpaceX had launched about 50 more satellites earlier to help support connectivity in Ukraine during the time of crisis. The satellites were sent aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and are using their own boosters to move into operational orbits. Starlink currently has about 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.

Besides Elon Musk and SpaceX, other tech giants are also doing their part to help Ukrainians in crisis. Apple has stopped sales of its products in Russia, while both Google and Apple have stopped their payment services in Russia. Facebook has also banned several Russian state media outlets, and Twitter has also limited Russian state media on the platform.