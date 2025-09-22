Flipkart, Amazon Festive Sales Slash iPhone Prices by up to ₹55,000: Best Deals to Grab

Festive season sales are once again turning into a treat for smartphone buyers in India, especially for those eyeing Apple’s iPhones. Both Flipkart and Amazon have rolled out jaw-dropping offers on the iPhone lineup as part of their annual mega sales — Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival.

Flipkart has announced some of its biggest discounts yet, promising buyers savings of up to ₹55,000 on premium iPhones. According to the platform, the most attractive deal will be on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will see its price slashed from ₹1,44,900 (MRP) to just ₹89,900. The discount also includes a ₹5,000 bank offer, bringing the effective savings to a massive ₹55,000.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple’s flagship from last year, remains a powerhouse even today with its 6.9-inch OLED display featuring ProMotion technology and the blazing-fast A18 Pro chipset. For those who were holding back due to the hefty price tag, this festive season may be the best time to grab it.

Flipkart is also offering big savings on the iPhone 16 Pro. The model, which carries an MRP of ₹1,19,900, will drop to ₹69,900 during the sale, again including a ₹5,000 card discount. That’s an effective price cut of ₹50,000. While the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly smaller with a 6.3-inch OLED display, it is powered by the same A18 Pro chip, ensuring top-tier performance.

For budget-conscious buyers, the base iPhone 16 also sees a substantial discount. Listed at ₹79,999, it will be available for ₹51,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, inclusive of bank offers. That’s a neat ₹28,000 in savings. The iPhone 16 comes with Apple Intelligence support and runs on the A18 chipset, although it misses out on the 120Hz ProMotion display available in the Pro models.

However, buyers should note that these offers are not live just yet. The deals will kick off with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale starting on September 23. Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will get a day’s early access to the discounts. Importantly, all these prices apply to the base storage variants.

Amazon, meanwhile, is drawing attention with its competitive offer on the iPhone 15. As part of its Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 15 is being offered at ₹46,999 — down from ₹69,900. That’s a direct saving of ₹22,901, excluding additional card discounts that could lower the price further.

The iPhone 15 continues to be a solid choice, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and the reliable A16 Bionic processor. Amazon has made this deal available early for Prime members, while others will get access starting September 23, in line with the broader sale launch.

With both Flipkart and Amazon battling for festive shoppers, buyers now have the golden opportunity to purchase Apple’s latest and recent iPhones at record-low prices. For those who have been waiting all year to upgrade, these offers could not have come at a better time.