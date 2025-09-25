From Films to Fashion-Tech: Abhay Deol Talks Design, Music, and Nu Republic’s Triphop Range of Smart Backpacks

Actor Abhay Deol, in an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, spoke about his collaboration with Nu Republic’s newly launched Triphop backpack collection, sharing thoughts on individuality, design, music, and travel. The collection, introduced by lifestyle technology brand Nu Republic under the leadership of its founder Ujjwal Sarin, is positioned as a bold fusion of style and functionality for today’s trailblazers.

Q1. Abhay, why did you choose to partner with Nu Republic Triphop backpack collection?

I’ve always gravitated toward brands that challenge the norm and stand for individuality. Nu Republic, with its Triphop backpacks, resonated with me instantly. They’re not just functional accessories—they’re statements. For me, it’s about representing those who don’t want to blend in, who live life on their own beat. That’s exactly what I saw in Triphop.

Q2. What attracted you most about the Triphop collection?

The blend of design and functionality. The backpacks feel urban yet deeply personal, much like good music or good cinema. They have this “deep track” vibe—made for people who care about details and authenticity rather than just surface appeal.

Q3. How do you personally connect with design? What does design mean to you?

Design is storytelling. Whether in film, fashion, or accessories, design should move you, inspire you, or make you think. To me, it’s about merging aesthetics with meaning. If it’s only pretty but lacks soul, it doesn’t speak to me.

Q4. You’re also passionate about music and DJing. How does that shape your personality?

Music has always been a part of my life. DJing is an extension of that—it lets me express moods, energy, and rhythm in real time. It’s also very collaborative, which I love. I think that’s why I resonate so much with the Triphop idea—it’s built for people who live with sound as their second skin.

Q5. How do you look forward to this collaboration with Nu Republic?

I see this collaboration as more than just an endorsement—it’s about co-creating culture. Nu Republic is building a movement, not just a brand, and I want to be a part of that journey. Together, we’re telling stories through products that celebrate individuality, music, and design.

Q6. You’ve always been passionate about travel. How do you see Triphop backpacks fitting into that lifestyle?

Travel, for me, is both escape and discovery. I like to go off the beaten path, explore cultures, and get lost in experiences. A Triphop backpack feels like the perfect travel partner—it’s designed for comfort, built for exploration, and stylish enough to carry anywhere. Honestly, it’s a match made in heaven for someone like me who lives out of a bag half the time.

Q7. Finally, describe the Triphop collection in one line.

The Triphop collection is for the deep track listeners—for those who don’t blend in, who carry their own rhythm, and live unapologetically.