GoBoult Gears Up for IPO with Premium Mustang Series, Smartwatches Set for January 2026

GoBoult—formerly known to consumers as Boult—has built its reputation by offering affordable wearables tailored to India’s value-driven market. Now, the homegrown brand is revamping its identity and ambitions as it prepares for an IPO, with a clear pivot toward premium devices. Leading this charge is the introduction of the Mustang Thunder, a new over-the-ear headphone positioned as the company’s first major step into a higher-end segment.

Priced at Rs 7,999 but debuting at a special launch price of Rs 2,499, the Mustang Thunder marks a notable evolution for the brand. Speaking to India Today Tech, GoBoult CEO Varun Gupta said this shift is intentional, especially as the company looks to increase its Average Selling Price (ASP) without relying solely on volume. “If the number of units sold is not increasing, then we need to increase the value of the goods... There has to be a conscious move from our end to move towards higher ASPs,” he explained.

A significant part of GoBoult’s premiumisation strategy lies in thoughtful collaborations. While many competitors have been aggressively securing high-profile partnerships, Gupta stressed that GoBoult’s approach is selective. “We want one or two limited partnerships where we believe we can deliver value, add value to the customer, and not just slap a logo,” he said, indicating the brand’s intention to maintain authenticity while moving upmarket.

The company’s push into premium territory is deeply connected to its IPO roadmap. Gupta acknowledged that preparing for public listing requires strong financial fundamentals. When asked if this strategic shift was influenced by IPO plans, he said, “Yes. The idea is we want to be a company that focuses not just on top line but also on bottom line—value creation, profitability, and being healthy. For an IPO, that’s a must.”

Beyond product upgrades, GoBoult is also aggressively exploring international markets. With products already available in the UK and Nepal, the company aims to expand across Europe and Southeast Asia. Gupta shared that these global ventures are expected to serve as proof points by the time GoBoult goes public. “By the time of the IPO, we actually want to show successful case studies of our international launches,” he noted.

Even with the move toward premium, GoBoult is not abandoning its core user base—consumers who prioritize affordability. Gupta reaffirmed that the brand’s budget-friendly offerings will remain a constant. “Our cash-flow products— Rs 800, Rs 900, Rs 1200—are still obvious choices for many audiences who can’t or won’t spend more than Rs 1,300. So that segment stays stable.” However, he emphasized that “growth, profitability, and innovation” will stem from the premium lineup.

Looking ahead, the company is doubling down on its Mustang series. In addition to the Mustang Thunder headphones, GoBoult is gearing up to release Mustang-branded smartwatches in January 2026. A car enthusiast himself, Gupta hopes this collaboration with Ford’s iconic Mustang brand gives Indian buyers a symbolic taste of the legendary muscle car. “We are bringing that experience as an opportunity for Indian consumers to own a Mustang,” he said.

With its bold strategic reset, GoBoult is signaling its ambition to evolve from a value-first wearable maker to a global premium player—one ready to enter the public market with confidence.