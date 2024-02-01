Google One will cross 100 mn users mark

Live
Google One subscription service is doing incredibly well with strong user growth and is about to cross 100 million subscribers, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced. The service provides expanded storage, unlocks exclusive features in Google products, and allows the company to build a strong relationship with its most engaged users.
“Google One is growing very well, and we are just about to cross 100 million subscribers,” Pichai told analysts during the company’s earnings call.Google One Plans start from $1.99 per month, which gives 100GB of storage shareable with five people and access to its VPN service in the US.“Subscriptions is growing strongly, powered by YouTube Premium and Music, YouTube TV, and Google One,” said Pichai.
The company’s total revenues from subscription products reached $15 billion for the full-year 2023, driven primarily by substantial growth in subscribers for the YouTube subscription offerings.