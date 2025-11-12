Google Photos Gets Smarter: New Nano Banana AI Lets You Edit People and Create Stunning AI Portraits

Google has rolled out a major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade to its Photos app, introducing conversational editing, creative AI templates, and advanced photo customization through its new Nano Banana model. The update is now expanding to over 100 countries, including the US and India, making it one of Google’s most ambitious photo AI integrations to date.

At the heart of this upgrade is the new “Ask” button, which transforms how users interact with their photo libraries. With just a tap, people can now talk to their photos — requesting edits, asking questions about an image, or discovering related moments. The feature accepts natural language input, allowing users to describe desired edits like “remove glare” or “make the sky brighter” and see the changes applied instantly.

A major highlight is Nano Banana, Google’s next-generation photo enhancement and generation model. Integrated directly into the Google Photos editor, Nano Banana introduces a “Help me edit” tab that lets users create imaginative AI portraits and themes. Whether you want to turn your selfie into a Renaissance-style painting or join a viral 4K retro trend, the tool makes it easy with just a few prompts.

Beyond creative transformations, Google has also upgraded personalised facial editing. The app can now make subtle, user-specific adjustments to faces, such as opening eyes, adding smiles, or removing accessories. For instance, users can prompt commands like, “Remove Riley’s sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes.” According to Google, this feature securely references private face groups within your personal photo library to deliver accurate, privacy-respecting results.

The new AI-driven templates are another standout feature. Launching first in the US and India under the “Create” tab, these templates enable quick, themed photo generation with prompts such as “put me in a high fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot,” or “make a winter holiday card.” Powered by Nano Banana, these templates streamline creative editing for everyday scenarios.

Google also revealed that personalised templates are in the works. These will draw from users’ photo histories and interests to offer tailor-made edits — for example, “create a cartoon of me and my hobbies” or “design a personalized name doodle.” The rollout for US users is expected in the coming weeks.

Additionally, conversational editing—previously exclusive to Android—is now arriving on iPhones in the US. iOS users can issue voice or text-based commands to edit photos, such as removing background distractions or enhancing smiles. The redesigned iOS photo editor introduces intuitive gestures, one-tap suggestions, and natural language support for a smoother, unified cross-platform experience.

Lastly, Google is expanding its Ask Photos feature to over 100 new countries, adding support for 17 additional languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. This upgrade makes searching for specific memories more intuitive and multilingual than ever before.

With Nano Banana, Google Photos is evolving from a photo storage app into an intelligent visual assistant — one that understands what users want and turns creative ideas into stunning results in seconds.



