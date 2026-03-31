Google Pixel 11 Leak Suggests Subtle Design Refinements Ahead of Launch

Fresh leaks surrounding the upcoming Google Pixel 11 suggest that Google may once again stick to a familiar design language while introducing subtle refinements. The company’s flagship Pixel lineup has a history of surfacing online months before its official debut, and this year appears no different.

According to a report from AndroidHeadlines, the Pixel 11 could be more of an evolutionary upgrade rather than a dramatic redesign. Leaked CAD renders indicate that the device retains much of the visual identity seen in its predecessor, the Google Pixel 10, but with some notable tweaks.

The most striking element remains the signature camera bar that stretches across the back of the phone. However, the new renders show a slimmer border around the module, along with an all-black finish on the front portion. This marks a shift from the Pixel 10’s body-coloured detailing around the flash housing. The Pixel 11 is also expected to feature a flat metal frame, giving it a more modern and polished look.

In terms of layout, the power button continues to sit above the volume rocker—an unconventional placement that has become a Pixel hallmark. Reports suggest the device could measure around 8.5mm in thickness, maintaining a balance between durability and ergonomics.

On the front, the Pixel 11 is expected to offer slimmer bezels, potentially bringing it in line with flagship competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the iPhone 17. While the exact dimensions of the bezels may differ in the final product, the renders indicate a cleaner and more immersive display experience.

The display itself is tipped to remain unchanged—a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel similar to the previous generation. This suggests Google will continue targeting users who prefer a compact yet premium smartphone form factor.

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 is likely to debut Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset, reportedly featuring a 7-core CPU. There are also indications that Google could switch from Samsung modems to a MediaTek M90 modem, potentially improving connectivity and efficiency. The device is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and offer a base storage variant of 128GB.

Battery capacity could see a modest bump, with the Pixel 11 rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh cell. While this may fall short of rivals such as the OnePlus 15 or the Vivo X300, it would still surpass the battery size of the Galaxy S26, which reportedly houses a 4,300mAh unit.

As for availability, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series in August 2026. Pricing details remain under wraps, but for context, the Pixel 10 debuted in India at Rs 79,999, suggesting a similar price bracket could be maintained.