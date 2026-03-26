Google’s Top India Legal Executive Steps Down Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressures

Google’s top legal representative in India, Bijoya Roy, has stepped down from her role after just 16 months, marking another significant leadership exit for the company in one of its most important global markets. According to sources familiar with the matter, Roy resigned last month citing personal reasons and is expected to launch her own venture. The development, however, comes at a time when the company is navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment in the country.

India remains a cornerstone market for Google, largely due to the widespread use of its Android operating system, which powers the majority of smartphones across the country. While competition from Apple is gradually increasing, Android continues to dominate, making India strategically critical for Alphabet’s long-term growth plans.

Roy’s departure adds to a series of leadership gaps within Google’s India operations. Notably, the company has yet to appoint a new head of government relations, a key role responsible for navigating policy engagement and regulatory dialogue. This vacancy follows the exit of Sreenivasa Reddy, the former head of public policy, who left the company last year. His departure marked the second time in roughly two years that the position became vacant, raising concerns about continuity in government-facing functions.

The timing of these exits is particularly significant as Google faces multiple legal and regulatory challenges in India. The company is currently dealing with antitrust cases, alongside growing scrutiny over how it trains artificial intelligence models. Additionally, new content regulation rules that came into effect in February have imposed stricter compliance requirements on technology firms, further complicating the operating landscape.

Despite these challenges, Google has reaffirmed its commitment to India through major investments. In October last year, the company announced plans to invest $15 billion over five years to establish an artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative represents one of Google’s largest investments globally and signals its continued confidence in India’s digital and technological potential.

Google did not respond to requests for comment regarding Roy’s resignation, and Roy herself declined to comment on the matter.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and leadership changes continue, the company’s ability to maintain stability and effectively engage with policymakers will be critical. With India playing a pivotal role in its global strategy, how Google navigates these internal and external challenges will likely shape its future trajectory in the region.



