House of Gaming Collaborates with Team Orangutan Elite and AS Gaming

House of Gaming, a new-gen tech company aiming to develop esports in India through its three verticals, Indian Gaming League, Hefty Games, & GameGods, announced its association with A_S Gaming who has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube & Team Orangutan Elite with their community reach of over 6.6 million, they have signed exclusively with the top emerging esports influencers. Aiming to empower opportunities for gaming talents to ace winning titles across important IPs such as Free Fire, the enterprise is all set to introduce a utility-backed project and make available their NFTs exclusively with Hefty Games.



This unique partnership and leading influencers such as Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming, and Two Side Gamers will lead to a combined reach of 60 million. Also, the company plans to release trading cards allowing gamers to own collectibles from their favourite gamer. Hefty Games has developed itself as a one-stop shop for all forms of digital arts in the gaming world onto the blockchain because of this partnership with Polygon & eDAO. Polygon, which is also the leading Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, will assist in engaging gaming enthusiasts and bringing them closer to industry titans such as Hindustan Talkies - the media conglomerate and Hungama, one of South Asia's largest digital media entertainment companies. Hefty Games aims to kickstart and fuel the Gaming & NFT ecosystem and blockchain gaming in India with exclusive P2E (Play to Earn) games and a slew of unique utilities.

Commenting on the association, Yash Pariani, Co-Founder and CEO, the House of Gaming, shares, "With this association, we are expecting to create awareness further and leverage the popularity of this association to bridge the gap between the fans and the team via their NFTs. House of Gaming has the ecosystem to take esports to a whole new dimension for providing an interactive and inclusive gaming experience in the Hefty metaverse".

Sharing their enthusiasm for the association, Ajay Sainiknown as Jonty of Team Orangutan shares, "The House of Gaming platform has always supported emerging esport talent, and to become a part of that ecosystem gave us the boost to consider participation in the same talent spot. The ability to enter tournaments and join prestigious teams has been possible through some of the best gaming titles. To be associated with a company that is pushing boundaries for playing competitive leagues is a great achievement in itself".

Talking further about the association, Sahil Rana, known as A_S Gaming, said, "I am really excited with this association, and I am looking forward to creating exclusive content in the Hefty metaverse. Through this promising initiative will be pioneering a new era in community engagement".



Recently, the House of Gaming platform also announced its partnership with the Blockchain Giant Polygon for introducing gaming NFTs through Hefty Games. After the announcement of Hefty Art bringing legend MF Husain's paintings into the metaverse, Hefty Entertainment joined hands with T Series and Hefty Games, another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of gaming. Adding to this, Hefty Games will also introduce blockchain gaming, bringing exclusive P2E (play 2 earn) games to India and several NFT projects with massive gaming utilities.



In addition to the foregoing, Hefty's partnership with eDAO, an entertainment and creator-focused entity, will aid in the expansion of the Hefty Ecosystem by allowing users to interact and engage with their favourite gamers and artists. With more high-end creations in the works, Hefty Gaming hopes to provide users with access to the Metaverse, which is a perfect blend of gaming and entertainment.