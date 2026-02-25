India Emerges as Global Leader in AI App Downloads, but Revenue Tells a Different Story

India has taken the lead in the global artificial intelligence race — at least when it comes to app downloads. In 2025, the country recorded a staggering 207 per cent year-on-year growth in generative AI app installs, making it the largest market worldwide, according to a new report by Sensor Tower.

The numbers show that roughly 1 in every 5 generative AI app downloads globally now comes from India. This surge has pushed the country ahead of the United States in terms of sheer adoption. From AI chatbots to creative content generators, Indian users are embracing AI-powered platforms at an unprecedented pace.

The growth story, however, comes with a twist.

Despite contributing nearly 20 per cent of global generative AI downloads, India accounts for only around 1 per cent of total in-app purchase revenue. The sharp contrast highlights a major monetisation challenge for AI companies operating in the country.

Even during peak growth months such as September and October — when downloads jumped 320 per cent and 260 per cent year-on-year, respectively — revenue failed to keep pace. In fact, in-app purchases declined by 22 per cent in November and 18 per cent in December, underlining the gap between user growth and paying customers.

Promotional strategies appear to be a key driver behind the download boom. Several tech giants have introduced aggressive offers to attract Indian users. Google partnered with Jio to offer a one-year free AI Pro subscription, while Perplexity collaborated with Airtel to roll out its Pro plan. OpenAI, too, introduced limited-period free access to ChatGPT Go for one year.

The effect of these free offerings was immediate. After the November rollout of complimentary ChatGPT Go access, ChatGPT’s revenue in India fell 33 per cent in November and 32 per cent in December. Despite this dip, OpenAI continues to dominate the market, controlling more than 60 per cent of generative AI in-app revenue in India.

AI adoption has also been a focal point in policy and industry discussions. During last week’s India AI Impact Summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that India has over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users — a sign of how deeply AI tools have penetrated everyday digital life in the country.

Social media trends have further amplified growth. AI-powered image generation, editing, and short-form content creation apps featured prominently among the top 20 most downloaded AI applications in India this year.

India’s vast digital ecosystem gives it a structural advantage. With more than a billion internet users and approximately 700 million smartphone owners, the country represents one of the world’s most important AI growth markets. The report notes that India accounted for about 19 per cent of the global user base for leading AI assistant apps in 2025, compared to 10 per cent for the United States.

However, engagement levels still lag behind mature markets. Users in the United States spent 21 per cent more time per week on AI apps and logged 17 per cent more sessions on average compared to Indian users.

India may be winning the download race, but the next challenge for AI companies will be turning enthusiasm into sustainable revenue.



