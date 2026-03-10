India Flags High-Risk Chrome Security Flaw; Desktop Users Urged to Update Immediately

Millions of desktop users across India have been advised to update their browsers urgently after the government flagged serious security vulnerabilities in Google Chrome. The alert, issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), carries a high-severity rating and affects Chrome installations on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

Security concerns around the popular browser are not new, but officials say the latest flaws pose a significant threat because they can be exploited remotely. That means attackers do not need physical access to a device — a malicious webpage alone could be enough to compromise a system.

CERT-In highlighted the technical risks in its advisory, stating:

“Multiple Vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Out of bounds read in Media; Out-of-bounds Read and Write in Tint Component and Inappropriate Implementation in DevTools. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit specially crafted web pages."

In simpler terms, the weaknesses allow hackers to manipulate how Chrome processes certain content. If exploited, attackers may gain unauthorized access to sensitive information, trigger system crashes, or execute harmful code on a user’s device.

The warning is particularly serious because Chrome is widely used for both personal and professional work. Businesses that rely on the browser for cloud tools, email, financial systems, and internal platforms may face elevated risks if systems remain unpatched.

The advisory applies to desktop versions of Google Chrome running below the following builds:

Windows: Versions prior to 145.0.7632.116/117

macOS: Versions prior to 145.0.7632.116/117

Linux: Versions prior to 145.0.7632.116

Devices operating on older versions remain vulnerable until updated.

While the alert has raised concern, there is also reassurance. Google has already released patched versions that fix the identified issues. Users simply need to install the latest update to secure their systems.

Updating Chrome takes less than a minute:

Open Chrome Click the three-dot menu (top-right corner) Go to Settings Select About Chrome Allow the browser to check for and install updates

A restart may be required to complete the process.

Cybersecurity experts routinely emphasize that delayed software updates are one of the most common causes of successful cyberattacks. Browser vulnerabilities are especially sensitive because they serve as gateways to emails, banking platforms, social media, and work systems.

Given Chrome’s massive global user base, even a small window of exposure can affect millions.

CERT-In’s high-severity classification signals that users and organizations should treat the matter with urgency. Keeping browsers updated, avoiding suspicious links, and maintaining basic cyber hygiene remain essential steps in preventing digital threats.

For desktop users, this update is not optional — it’s a critical safeguard.