India Plans New Smartphone Subsidy Scheme to Push Exports and Local Manufacturing

India is preparing a fresh round of incentives for smartphone manufacturers, a move that could significantly benefit global tech giants operating in the country. According to people familiar with the matter, policymakers are designing a new subsidy framework that will reward companies for exporting smartphones and increasing the use of components made within India.

The upcoming plan is expected to replace the existing Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufacturing, which concludes on March 31. The earlier programme played a major role in boosting domestic production by encouraging companies to assemble devices locally. With that objective largely achieved, the government now appears ready to shift its focus toward strengthening exports and increasing the value added within the country.

Officials believe the first phase of incentives successfully transformed India into a major smartphone assembly hub. Today, a large majority of devices sold in the domestic market are manufactured locally. Having built that foundation, the next policy phase aims to deepen India’s participation in global electronics supply chains by promoting higher-value manufacturing activities.

Under the proposed structure, incentives may be tied directly to the number of smartphones shipped overseas. By linking benefits to export performance, policymakers want companies to treat India not only as a base for meeting domestic demand but also as a key centre for global distribution.

The development also highlights the expanding presence of Apple in India’s electronics ecosystem. Companies assembling iPhones account for a significant portion of the nation’s smartphone exports, helping India become one of the fastest-growing mobile phone exporters worldwide. Industry reports indicate that Apple plans to manufacture most iPhones bound for the United States in India by the end of this year, further strengthening the country’s export profile.

Localisation is another central pillar of the proposed scheme. Incentives could be offered in graded tiers based on the extent to which manufacturers source components domestically. Smartphones that incorporate a higher share of India-made parts—such as camera modules, display assemblies, and other sub-components—are likely to qualify for larger subsidies.

Devices that satisfy both major criteria—strong export performance and deeper local sourcing—could receive the highest level of financial support under the policy.

The government also hopes the revised framework will encourage more brands to use India as an export hub. Several smartphone makers currently rely on Indian factories primarily to serve local consumers. The new structure aims to change that approach by making exports more financially attractive.

Despite rapid growth in assembly operations, challenges remain. A substantial share of high-value electronic components continues to be imported from established manufacturing hubs in East Asia. Reducing this dependence will require sustained investment, stronger supplier networks, and technological capability building within the country.

The planned incentive programme aligns with the broader Make in India initiative, which seeks to position the country as a global manufacturing powerhouse. By promoting exports and expanding domestic component production, policymakers aim to move beyond basic assembly work and establish India as a vital link in the worldwide smartphone supply chain.



