India Tightens Deepfake Rules: New AI Labelling Mandate to Reshape Content Creation and Social Media

Artificial intelligence may be powering creativity across social media, but India’s government is stepping in to ensure that innovation does not turn into manipulation. With deepfake scams and misleading AI-generated videos on the rise, new rules targeting synthetic content will come into force from February 20, 2026, placing responsibility on both social media platforms and creators.

The move signals a stricter approach to regulating AI-driven media and aims to protect users from fraud, impersonation, and misinformation.

Under the updated framework, major platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and X will be required to clearly identify AI-generated material. This means adding visible labels, watermarks, and disclosures so viewers can easily distinguish between authentic content and computer-generated creations. The goal is simple: transparency.

Platforms will also have to embed permanent metadata into such content. This digital tagging will help trace the origin of AI-produced videos or audio and identify who created or modified them. Authorities believe this traceability will discourage misuse and make it easier to take action against harmful or deceptive posts.

But what exactly qualifies as AI-generated content?

The government’s notification specifies that any information or media synthetically produced or altered using computer tools — whether audio, video, or audio-visual — and made to appear authentic in relation to a real person or event will fall under the rules. In short, anything that convincingly imitates reality using AI can be regulated.

This places significant pressure on technology companies. Large platforms must strengthen their moderation systems to detect altered or synthetic media more efficiently. They will be responsible for verifying whether creators have used AI tools and ensuring that such content is properly labelled. Failure to act could make them liable for hosting misleading or harmful material.

Deepfake videos, cloned voices, or manipulated clips intended to misrepresent individuals will now face stricter scrutiny. Allowing such content to spread unchecked could attract penalties.

For creators, the changes introduce new responsibilities.

Anyone uploading altered or AI-generated material must declare the use of AI tools. Platforms are expected to introduce digital confirmation processes where users formally disclose modifications. Providing false information or hiding AI usage may lead to penalties or account action.

For everyday users, the experience could become more transparent. Labels and disclosures will offer clearer insight into how a video or audio clip was made, helping viewers judge authenticity before sharing or reacting. Officials say this added awareness is crucial in preventing scams and stopping misinformation from going viral.

As AI tools become increasingly accessible, these regulations attempt to strike a balance between creativity and accountability. By demanding openness from both platforms and creators, India hopes to create a safer digital ecosystem where innovation thrives without compromising trust.

The message is clear: if content is generated or altered by AI, audiences deserve to know.