Infosys Begins Tracking Home Power Use of Hybrid Staff to Measure Carbon Footprint

Months after a controversial push for longer work hours and several rounds of layoffs, Infosys has introduced another policy that is drawing attention — this time focused on sustainability. The IT major has begun asking employees working under its hybrid model to report how much electricity they use at home during work hours, as part of an effort to better understand and reduce its overall environmental footprint.

With remote and hybrid work now firmly embedded in its operations, Infosys believes its responsibility for carbon emissions extends beyond office campuses. According to a report by a famous publication, the company has rolled out an internal survey requesting staff to estimate household power consumption linked specifically to their work-from-home setup.

The move comes as part of Infosys’ broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. Employees currently follow a hybrid structure that requires them to work from office locations for at least 10 days each month, with the remaining days permitted remotely. As more staff split time between home and office, the company says energy usage outside traditional workplaces must also be accounted for.

Infosys explained the initiative through an internal email, highlighting that electricity consumed during work-from-home hours directly adds to the company’s greenhouse gas emissions. Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, detailed the reasoning behind the move in his message to employees.

“With hybrid work becoming an integral part of our operations, the environmental impact of our work increasingly extends beyond our campuses and into our homes. Electricity consumed while working from home also contributes towards Infosys’ greenhouse gas emission footprint,” he said.

“As we seek to enhance and update our reporting methodology, obtaining accurate data on current work-from-home energy usage is essential to our ongoing efforts.”

The survey reportedly asks employees to share practical information such as electricity consumption during work hours, the devices they use for professional tasks — including laptops, monitors, routers, and networking equipment — and suggestions for improving energy efficiency at home. Infosys has emphasized that the process is simple and aimed solely at emissions measurement, encouraging voluntary participation.

The collected data will help the company strengthen internal assessments, meet regulatory requirements, and provide more transparent sustainability disclosures to investors and stakeholders.

Infosys’ focus on sustainability is not new. The company has been running environmental initiatives for over 15 years, gradually expanding from monitoring energy use across its campuses to examining emissions from broader operational practices. The inclusion of home energy tracking reflects how corporate sustainability strategies are adapting to the realities of post-pandemic work models.

However, the move also comes at a time when the company has faced scrutiny, following layoffs and founder Narayana Murthy’s call for young professionals to adopt a 70-hour workweek. Against this backdrop, the new policy underscores how Infosys is attempting to balance productivity expectations with environmental accountability.

As hybrid work reshapes the corporate landscape, Infosys’ approach signals that even the electricity powering a home desk may now count toward a company’s climate commitments.



