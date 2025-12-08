iPhone Air Gets Massive ₹12,000 Price Cut at Vijay Sales: Should You Grab the Deal?

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to Apple’s sleekest iPhone yet, the opportunity has finally arrived. The iPhone Air — Apple’s thinnest and one of its most elegant devices to date — is now available at a significant discount at Vijay Sales. The model, which debuted earlier this year with a starting tag of ₹1,19,900, can currently be purchased for as low as ₹1,07,690, making this one of the strongest price drops offered since its launch.

iPhone Air Offer at Vijay Sales

At Vijay Sales, the iPhone Air (256GB) is listed at ₹1,12,690, down from ₹1,19,900. Buyers can further reduce the price through special bank offers, including:

₹5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards

₹4,000 off with SBI Credit Card No-Cost EMI

₹4,000 off with IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card No-Cost EMI

The retailer is also offering EMI plans beginning at roughly ₹5,057 per month for a 24-month tenure. Some regions can avail 90-minute free delivery as well, adding to the convenience.

Since Apple rarely slashes prices on newly launched flagships, this combination of flat discounts and bank offers makes the current deal especially noteworthy.

Is the iPhone Air the Right Choice for You?

Before you jump in, it’s worth understanding what the iPhone Air truly brings to the table. Apple has positioned the device as a glimpse into the brand’s future direction — one where handsets become slimmer, lighter, and more visually refined.

At just 5.6mm and 165 grams, the iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made. Despite its delicate feel, Apple has equipped it with a Grade 5 titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both sides, making it unexpectedly durable. The soft-matte finish combined with minimalistic colour choices gives it a premium, almost jewel-like presence.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a sweet spot between the compact iPhone 17 and the larger Pro Max models. Whether you’re binge-watching content or scrolling endlessly, the screen remains crisp, bright, and engaging.

Performance is powered by the A19 Pro chip, the same processor used in Apple’s Pro lineup this year. Day-to-day usage feels effortless, with apps launching instantly and animations gliding smoothly on iOS 26. While extended gaming may cause the device to warm slightly, overall performance remains top-tier.

Camera and Limitations

The iPhone Air uses a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera — the same primary sensor from the iPhone 17. Even with one lens, the phone captures sharp, vibrant photos and offers a 2x optical-quality zoom via sensor cropping. On the front, the 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera continues to be one of Apple’s best selfie systems.

However, the device isn’t designed for users who need multiple lenses, advanced video formats like ProRes, or long gaming sessions. Battery life is respectable for daily use but lags behind Apple’s Pro models. Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can help, though it adds to the overall cost.

If you value style, lightness, and a unique in-hand feel, the iPhone Air is a device that stands apart. With the current ₹12,000+ discount, this is one of the best moments to buy it. Still, if practicality or camera versatility matters more, the iPhone 17 or the Pro models may be wiser picks.