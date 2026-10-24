 iPhone Duo Sells Out in 5 Minutes on Blinkit

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo seems to have made a start in India. The iPhone Duo began selling through quick‑commerce platform Blinkit in Delhi‑NCR on October 23. Was reported to have sold out in just five minutes.

The iPhone Duo costs starting at 'Rs 2,99,900' in India and the version with 2TB storage is priced at 'Rs 4,49,900'. The iPhone Duo sold out quickly. That made people talk on social media. Some people asked how many phones were really for sale. Others said the event showed that more and more people in India are able to buy things.

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa confirmed the rapid sellout on X. “We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR). All units were sold out within 5 minutes. We’re working on getting more stock in the coming weeks.” The company did not reveal how many units were made available during the initial sale.

iPhone Duo price and specifications

Apple is offering the iPhone Duo in four storage configurations. The ‘256GB model costs Rs 2,99,900’, followed by the 512GB version at Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3,74,900, while the flagship 2TB model costs Rs 4,49,900.

The foldable smartphone features a ‘7.6-inch’ internal display and a ‘5.4-inch’ external screen. It is powered by Apple’s ‘A20 Pro chip and comes with a ‘48MP Dual Fusion camera system’. The device also features a titanium frame.

Monthly payments offer another route

For customers, in markets that're eligible, the Apple Upgrade program gives a way to pay in monthly installments instead of paying the whole amount right away.

PCMag reports that the price of the iPhone Duo is 57 dollars and 99 cents each month for a 24‑month lease, which equals five thousand one hundred rupees. The price of the iPhone Duo for a 12‑month plan is 82 dollars and 99 cents each month which equals seven thousand three hundred rupees, based on an estimated exchange rate of eighty‑eight rupees, per dollar.

However, these payments do not include AppleCare+ coverage, which must be bought separately. The programme, launched in partnership with the buy now pay later platform Klarna on July 28 allows eligible customers to return the phone purchase at the end of the lease or upgrade to another device.

Is the lease worth it?

A monthly payment can make the iPhone Duo easier to afford at first. However, leasing does not automatically mean that you will own the phone after all the payments have been completed.

PCMag estimates that 24 payments of $57.99 would total ‘$1,391.76’, or roughly Rs 1.23 lakh. Since the device costs $1,999, customers would still need to pay another ‘$607.24 (around Rs 53,400)’ to own it, before applicable taxes, coverage and other charges.

For Indian consumers, however, these US leasing figures should not be considered an available financing option in India.