iPhone SE (2020) Offered at Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

iPhone SE (2020) is offered at a starting price of Rs. of Rs. 27,999 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale which entered its last day on Monday. During the sale, the iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 27,999. Interested clients can also get up to Rs. 16,050 off exchanging your old smartphones. There are also various bank offers. The phone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Price and Offers

On Flipkart, the iPhone SE (2020) is priced at Rs. 27,999. The 128GB storage model is available at a price of Rs Pricing for the 32,999 and 256GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 42,999.

Apart from Rs. Trade-in offer of 16,050, customers will also get an annual Disney + Hotstar subscription worth Rs. 499 free with Apple phone purchase. Banking offers include an unlimited 5 percent refund on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and an instant 10 percent discount on Canara Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) IPS Retina HD LCD display. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. The phone has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps video recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging. Last year the iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.