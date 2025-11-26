iQOO 15 Set to Debut in India Today: Livestream Details and Key Features Revealed

iQOO is gearing up to introduce its newest premium smartphone—the iQOO 15—in India today at 12 PM IST. The device, already launched in China, has generated significant buzz thanks to its flagship-grade hardware and cutting-edge features. For those eager to witness the reveal live, the brand will host a livestream on its official website as well as its YouTube channel.

Where to Watch the iQOO 15 Livestream

The India launch of the iQOO 15 will be streamed live across iQOO’s official digital platforms. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM, offering fans and tech enthusiasts a complete look at what the new flagship has to offer. Since the phone has already debuted in China, expectations are high for a similar feature set in the Indian variant.

What to Expect from the iQOO 15

The Indian version of the iQOO 15 is expected to closely mirror the specifications seen in its Chinese counterpart. At the forefront is a large 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a crisp 2K resolution. This panel is reported to be Samsung’s latest M14 AMOLED, promising enhanced brightness and clarity, giving the phone a competitive advantage in the flagship segment.

Under the hood, the smartphone will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, one of the most powerful mobile processors available in 2025. The device will also feature a dedicated Q3 gaming chip to boost performance, reduce latency, and deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to like as well. The iQOO 15 is expected to come equipped with a triple 50-megapixel camera system—including the primary lens, an ultrawide, and a periscope telephoto sensor. The rear camera island is accentuated with RGB lighting, adding a bold, gamer-centric aesthetic.

Another major highlight is the massive 7,000mAh battery packed into a sleek 8.1mm frame. This impressive achievement is made possible through silicon-carbon battery technology. For charging, the device is likely to support 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging, enabling quick top-ups even during heavy use.

Software-wise, the iQOO 15 marks a major shift for the brand in India as it comes preloaded with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. This makes it the first iQOO handset in the Indian market to move away from the long-used Funtouch OS.

Expected Pricing

While the company has not yet disclosed official pricing, industry speculation suggests that the iQOO 15 could see a price increase over last year’s iQOO 13, which began at ₹54,999. The exact pricing will be revealed once the smartphone is officially announced during today’s launch event.

With top-tier specs, a refreshed design, and new software experience, the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be one of the most compelling Android flagships of 2025.