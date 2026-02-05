iQOO 15 Ultra Debuts With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,400mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging For Hardcore Gamers

iQOO has officially introduced its newest flagship, the iQOO 15 Ultra, positioning it squarely at gamers and power users who demand peak performance without compromises. Launched initially in China, the smartphone brings together high-end hardware, advanced cooling, and a massive battery, making it one of the most feature-packed devices in its segment.

At first glance, the phone resembles the standard iQOO 15, but the Ultra variant carries distinct design touches. It sports a textured rear panel and a transparent camera module that adds a futuristic appeal. Beyond aesthetics, the device includes practical additions for gaming enthusiasts such as shoulder triggers and dedicated gaming controls, offering a console-like experience in a handheld format.

One of the biggest highlights is the integrated active cooling fan. This built-in system helps manage heat during extended gaming sessions, ensuring stable frame rates and sustained performance. Combined with a reinforced internal cooling structure, the phone is built to handle heavy workloads without throttling.

Durability has also been given priority. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the iQOO 15 Ultra offers strong resistance against water and dust, making it tougher than many conventional flagship phones.

On the front, users get a large 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The high refresh rate should translate into smooth scrolling, responsive gameplay, and crisp visuals, especially in fast-paced titles. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which iQOO says has been fine-tuned specifically for enhanced gaming performance.

The smartphone doesn’t fall behind in the camera department either. It features a 50MP triple-camera setup, including a primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide lens. This combination promises versatility for everyday photography alongside gaming-focused capabilities.

Battery life appears to be another strong suit. The iQOO 15 Ultra packs a huge 7,400mAh battery, which should easily last through long gaming sessions and daily use. Charging is equally impressive, with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, reducing downtime significantly.

On the software side, the device runs the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering updated features and optimisations out of the box.

As for pricing, the base 16GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs 73,900). The top-end 24GB + 1TB variant crosses the Rs 1 lakh mark in China.

With its combination of gaming hardware, flagship specs, and premium build, the iQOO 15 Ultra looks ready to challenge the best in the segment. Now, all eyes are on whether iQOO will bring this powerhouse to global markets, including India, later this year.