iQOO Z11x 5G Debuts in India with Massive Battery and Dimensity Power Starting at Rs 18,999

The new iQOO Z11x 5G is now officially on sale in India, giving budget smartphone buyers a feature-packed option with strong battery life and reliable performance. The device became available today, March 16, at 12 noon via Amazon, just days after its launch on March 12. It succeeds last year’s Z10x model and introduces meaningful upgrades across battery capacity, camera quality, and overall hardware.

One of the most noticeable improvements is the significantly larger battery. The Z11x houses a 7,200mAh unit, an upgrade from the previous generation’s 6,500mAh pack, positioning it among the biggest batteries in its segment. This should translate into extended screen time for streaming, gaming, and daily multitasking without frequent charging breaks. iQOO also promises up to six years of battery health, a claim that may appeal to users planning long-term ownership.

The display has been designed to enhance everyday viewing. The phone features a 6.76-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. It also delivers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, helping maintain clarity even under harsh outdoor lighting.

Performance is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, aimed at delivering balanced speed and efficiency for mainstream users. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering fast app loading times and responsive multitasking. According to the company, the smartphone can achieve an AnTuTu benchmark score of over one million, indicating capable mid-range performance suitable for gaming and demanding apps.

On the photography front, iQOO retains the familiar dual rear camera system from its predecessor. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor developed by Sony, supported by a 2-megapixel secondary lens for depth and auxiliary functions. The major upgrade comes on the front, where the older 8-megapixel selfie camera has been replaced with a sharper 32-megapixel punch-hole shooter. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, catering to content creators and video callers.

Charging is supported via 44W wired fast charging, helping replenish the large battery quickly. The device runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is backed by two years of Android OS updates along with four years of security patches, offering reasonable long-term software support.

Additional features include dual-SIM connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking, and IP68 plus IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance—durability features rarely seen at this price point.

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes in three configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 20,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB option is available for Rs 22,999. Buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank and SBI credit card transactions.

Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon, the official iQOO website, and offline retail outlets. It is offered in two colour finishes: Prismatic Green and Titan Black.



