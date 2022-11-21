ISRO Launches Antriksh Jigyasa For The Purpose of Teaching Space Science

Antriksh Jigya, which translates to "Space Curiosity," is a new digital platform that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has unveiled. It is intended to serve as a knowledge hub for applicants interested in learning about space science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as studying space technology and its uses.Interested individuals can now sign up for the online space courses on Antriksh Jigyasa's official website.



The portal is made to assist students by providing cutting-edge e-learning material on space science, technology, and applications. A segment called "SkyPicks" on the public open platform allows space-interested pupils to display their originality. Think like a Space Scientist is the chosen theme for November.

The officials explained that560 users have signed up. They now have access to 42 videos, seven online courses, 113 information repositories, and four knowledge partners. Students can explore the Space Varta, Shiksha Gagan, SPARK, Space Quiz, and Antriksh Navacharare parts of Antriksh Jigyasa if they are interested in STEM-based space education.

Under the Space Varta programme, students will gain knowledge from ISRO scientists who will explain the theory underlying scientific concepts relating to particular fields of space science, technology, and applications. They will also share their experience in putting the systems into practise as well as the accomplishments and results of significant space missions.

Under the Antriksh Navacharare initiative, young innovators can submit their concepts, research findings, models, software, tools, methodologies, problem-solving methodology, or any other original and creative solutions. The national space institute has created each of its educational components to meet the varied needs of people.