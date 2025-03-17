Jio Announces Free JioHotstar Subscription for IPL 2025 Streaming: How to Claim the Offer

With IPL 2025 set to begin on March 22, Jio has introduced an exclusive offer for cricket enthusiasts. The telecom provider is offering a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription to all existing and new Jio SIM users who recharge with Rs 299 or more. In addition, Jio users can enjoy a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber for high-speed internet and entertainment.

Benefits of the Jio Unlimited Offer

1. Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription

Jio users can stream all IPL 2025 matches in 4K quality on mobile phones or smart TVs. This offer ensures uninterrupted live-action for the entire cricket season.

2. 50-Day Free JioFiber or JioAirFiber Trial

As part of this offer, Jio is also providing a free trial of its JioFiber or JioAirFiber service, which includes:

Access to 800+ TV channels

11+ OTT apps

Unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi for seamless streaming

How to Claim the Jio Unlimited Offer?

The offer is valid from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Here’s how users can avail of it:

For Existing Jio Users:

Recharge with Rs 299 or more (1.5GB/day plan or above).

For New Jio Users:

Purchase a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs 299 or more.

Additional Offer:

Users who recharged before March 17 can activate the JioHotstar pack by adding a Rs 100 add-on pack.

JioHotstar Activation and Duration

The free JioHotstar subscription will be activated from March 22, 2025, and will remain valid for 90 days, allowing users to watch the entire IPL season without interruptions.

With this exciting offer, Jio ensures that IPL fans enjoy high-quality, buffer-free streaming and ultra-fast internet for an immersive cricket experience.