Live
- DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks for Naturally Long and Thick Hair
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
Jio Announces Free JioHotstar Subscription for IPL 2025 Streaming: How to Claim the Offer
Jio is offering cricket fans an exclusive chance to enjoy IPL 2025 with a free JioHotstar subscription and high-speed internet benefits.
With IPL 2025 set to begin on March 22, Jio has introduced an exclusive offer for cricket enthusiasts. The telecom provider is offering a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription to all existing and new Jio SIM users who recharge with Rs 299 or more. In addition, Jio users can enjoy a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber for high-speed internet and entertainment.
Benefits of the Jio Unlimited Offer
1. Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription
Jio users can stream all IPL 2025 matches in 4K quality on mobile phones or smart TVs. This offer ensures uninterrupted live-action for the entire cricket season.
2. 50-Day Free JioFiber or JioAirFiber Trial
As part of this offer, Jio is also providing a free trial of its JioFiber or JioAirFiber service, which includes:
- Access to 800+ TV channels
- 11+ OTT apps
- Unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi for seamless streaming
How to Claim the Jio Unlimited Offer?
- The offer is valid from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Here’s how users can avail of it:
For Existing Jio Users:
- Recharge with Rs 299 or more (1.5GB/day plan or above).
For New Jio Users:
- Purchase a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs 299 or more.
Additional Offer:
Users who recharged before March 17 can activate the JioHotstar pack by adding a Rs 100 add-on pack.
JioHotstar Activation and Duration
The free JioHotstar subscription will be activated from March 22, 2025, and will remain valid for 90 days, allowing users to watch the entire IPL season without interruptions.
With this exciting offer, Jio ensures that IPL fans enjoy high-quality, buffer-free streaming and ultra-fast internet for an immersive cricket experience.