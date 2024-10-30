Join a Chain of Lighting Diyas, Launch Rockets and Watch the Skies Light Up with These 3 Immersive Snapchat Diwali AR Lenses!

Transforming everyone’s phones into a virtual hub of festive celebration, Snapchat is elevating the way we celebrate Diwali this year with the launch of three exciting AR lenses - ‘Diwali Game Lens,’ ‘Light A Diya Lens,’ and ‘Light the Sky Up Lens.’

With Snapchatters in India interacting with AR Lenses over 50 billion times every month and more than 85% of them using Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months, Snapchat continues to embrace cultural moments by making festive traditions more immersive and shareable through AR.

The ‘Diwali Game Lens’ offers a fun and engaging game where users trace Diwali-themed elements such as rockets, lanterns, atom bombs, sparkles, and more on their screen to collect them. Created by Krunal MB Gediya, the challenge is to gather as many items as possible within 30 seconds, adding a playful twist to the festive season. For the first time ever, the lens introduces a leaderboard feature, allowing Snapchatters to compete with friends and share their scores.

‘Light A Diya Lens’ is a simple yet heartwarming way to light up the festive spirit. With just a tap, users can ignite a virtual diya, instantly illuminating their screen and setting the perfect Diwali vibe. But here’s the magic—every time you light the diya, the lens tells you how many others have done so before you, making you a part of a growing chain of festive joy. Whether you're Snap #100000 or #500000, each tap adds to the collective celebration.

The ‘Light the Sky Up Lens’ lights up the sky around you with dazzling rockets and vibrant colors, bringing the festive magic to life in augmented reality. Developed by Kupa Creative, this lens allows Snapchatters to watch the night sky transform into a spectacular canvas of celebration, making it feel like Diwali is unfolding right above you—anytime, anywhere!

Given Snapchatters' love for celebrating cultural moments with AR, these localized lens experiences make every festival more exciting and immersive. Snapchat is strengthening its position as the ultimate platform for visually celebrating India’s most cherished festivities. So, get ready to light up your Diwali like never before and spread the festive joy with your friends and family!