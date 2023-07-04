Kloud Portal empowers women in tech with remote opportunities

Live
Kloud Portal, established in 2014 by Prashanthi Kolluru, aims to create remote employment opportunities for women in the technology sector. Inspired by her own challenges as a working mother, Prashanthi recognized the need for flexible work options. Joined by her friend Ambica, she launched the company in Hyderabad, India.
Initially focused on developing and launching successful SaaS products, Prashanthi realized that she needed to address the core mission of empowering women in technology. To bridge the skills gap, KloudPortal expanded its services to include training, marketing, sales, and customer support.
To date, Kloud Portal has created over 400 opportunities for women to re-establish their careers in IT, marketing, sales, and customer support. With a team of 100+ employees, of which 70% are women, the company has become known for its women-friendly policies and flexible work arrangements. Their team is distributed across various cities in India.
Kloud Portal's commitment to innovation and marketing has gained recognition from clients globally. They serve prestigious organizations in domains such as ESG, healthcare, IT services, NGOs, e-commerce, and pharma, operating in India, the US, UK, the Middle East, and Australia.