LG Electronics India Brings Comprehensive HVAC Ecosystem to ACREX 2026 - Spanning Residential Comfort to Industrial-Scale Cooling

Mumbai: LG Electronics India Limited (LGE India), the most trusted brand (in Electronics segment)*, today announced its participation at ACREX ISHRAE India 2026 - South Asia's largest exhibition for HVAC and Intelligent Business Solutions. LGE India will be presenting its most comprehensive HVAC portfolio at the exhibition, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial applications, highlighting innovations that deliver intelligent, reliable, and energy-efficient climate solutions for India. LG Electronics will be showcasing advanced VRF, Chillers & Cassette range ACs best suited for diverse Indian climate & consumers requirements.

Commenting on LG Electronics India Limited’s (LGEIL) participation in ACREX, Hong Ju Jeon–Managing Director & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India Limited said, "LG Electronics has been part of India's journey for nearly three decades, and has during this period built unparalleled expertise in addressing the country’s infrastructure requirements, while meeting performance standards that developers, consultants, and facility managers demand. Our introduction of a range of new HVAC products at ACREX 2026 reaffirms our commitment to meeting the India’s diverse HVAC needs and shaping a smarter, more sustainable climatic future for the country.”

Sanjeev Seth- Senior VP and Business Head, System Air conditioning Division (ES Business), LG Electronics India Limited said, “We are excited to be here at ACREX to introduce and showcase a new range of energy-efficient HVAC solutions with best-in-class performance. Our strong product portfolio lined-up for 2026 consist of the new flagship products, including the Multi Vi VRF powered with AI Technology and built to address extreme climate conditions of the country, among others.”

For commercial buildings, large hotels and premium villas, LGE India will be introducing its new flagship VRF product Multi Vi powered with AI Technology equipped with Intelligent, Innovative & Interactive features like AI Smart Care, AI Smart Metering, AI Space Care & Outstanding energy efficiency.

LGE India is also showcasing its 5th generation VRF MultiV5 system equipped with Ultimate Inverter compressor providing high energy efficiency, Dual Sensing Control which is an intelligent mechanism that simultaneously tracks temperature and humidity to maintain a comfortable environment & reduce energy consumption. With an operational envelope extending from -20°C to 53°C, the Multi V5 is built to deliver consistent performance across the country's most demanding climate zones.

LGE India will also display its hot water solution using Hydrokit for premium apartments, villas & hotels. The Hydrokit is a sustainable green solution enabling heat recovery from the VRF system for hot water generation reducing overall energy consumption, thereby reducing Global warming & creating a sustainable environment.

Visitors will also get an opportunity to explore LG’s diverse VRF portfolio for large residential apartment projects aimed at delivering efficient cooling, improved air quality, and enhanced comfort with smart controls. The Multi V S Side Discharge- Compact & powerful VRF systems- is perfect solution for larger & premium apartments providing ultra space saving with the lowest footprints. This system also provides flexibility across a range of Indoor units like Hi-wall, 1-way, Ceiling Concealed Duct, 4way Cassette & Round Cassette.

While the Red Dot Design Award *winning 1-Way Cassette, the slimmest in its class at 132mm, offers maximum flexibility in space-restricted environments, the Round Cassette, also boasting a Red Dot Design Award*, ensures 360° uniform air distribution with 30% faster cooling performance. Finally, LG’s 4way Cassette delivers comfortable airflow with individual vane control & also comes with options of air purification PM1.0 Filters.

*Red Dot Award 2016, 2019, 2022

For Sustainable and LEED certified buildings, LGE India will showcase the Multi V Water VRF with high energy efficiency and compact installation with huge space savings.

LGE India’s Light Commercial Range includes Cassettes,Fix speed Inverter Ductables. LG will also be releasing a new range of Cassettes with new star ratings.

These solutions are engineered to deliver superior comfort, energy efficiency and clean air, enhancing the quality of life for homeowners.

LGE India’s Home Solution range also includes Multi i Home, ideally suited for luxury and premium residences as it provides powerful, efficient cooling with two to three indoor units operating from a single outdoor unit. Features like space saving, high reliability and energy cost saving enhances the comfort and convenience of customers along with maintaining the aesthetic view of the residential building.

In the residential segment, LGE India is also showcasing its new range of Air Purifiers and Room Air Conditioners with high comfort, convenience & Energy saving features for compact homes.

For large-scale industrial environments including factories and data centers, LGE India will feature its wide range of efficient AHRI Certified HVAC Chillers including Oil free inverter centrifugal, Magnetic bearing, screw, scroll and absorption types. They are equipped with features like inverter technology, low-GWP refrigerants, operating range at high ambient temperatures, corrosion resistance black fin providing protection under harsh environments, delivering reliable, energy saving cooling for large buildings, factories, data centers and district systems.

LG HVAC is India’s most reliable brand that comes with a nationwide service network that provides service through its specialized sister concern Hi-M Solutek . Hi-MSolutek is dedicated to the maintenance, repair, and service of HVAC systems, including chillers, system air conditioners, and ventilation equipment providing customers with peace of mind through timely service delivery, retrofit solutions, and annual maintenance contracts. LGE India is manufacturing its VRF and more than 50% of components through its world-class manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida & Ranjangaon, Pune. Company’s R&D centers in India focus on developing innovative solutions that cater to the specific needs of the Indian market, ensuring that our products are both relevant and competitive. The company is also strengthening its position in the Indian market by expanding its production base with its third factory that is being built in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

ACREX ISHRAE India 2026, serves as a key platform for industry leaders to showcase innovations and discuss advancements shaping the future of HVAC technologies. Through its participation, LG aims to demonstrate its commitment to delivering smart, sustainable, and efficient HVAC solutions for evolving building environments.

About LG Electronics India Ltd

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning system like VRF and its components, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors. LG is also expanding its production base and coming up with third factory @ Sri City.





*(As per Global Excellence Awards 2025)