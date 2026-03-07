Apple’s latest MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is currently being offered at a discounted price in India through a limited-time deal. Electronics retailer Croma has rolled out a combined discount offer that allows buyers to save up to Rs 7,000 on the laptop when using select bank credit cards.

The offer is applicable on the MacBook Air M4 model equipped with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. When Apple originally launched this configuration in India, the starting price was set at Rs 99,900. At present, Croma has already applied a direct price reduction of Rs 2,000, bringing the retail price down to Rs 97,900.

Customers can reduce the cost further through bank offers. Buyers paying with eligible credit cards from ICICI Bank or Axis Bank can receive an additional instant discount of Rs 5,000. After combining both offers, the effective purchase price of the MacBook Air M4 drops to around Rs 92,900.

Performance improvements with the M4 chip

With the price reduction, the MacBook Air M4 becomes a more attractive choice for people considering a premium lightweight laptop. The device runs on Apple’s new M4 processor, which is designed to deliver improved speed and efficiency compared to earlier Apple Silicon chips.

In day-to-day use, the new chip provides smoother multitasking and quicker performance when running multiple applications or heavier workloads. Despite these improvements, Apple continues to maintain its signature fan-less design, which means the laptop operates silently without requiring active cooling.

Better external display support

One of the key upgrades in this generation is enhanced external display support. Earlier MacBook Air models had limitations when connecting multiple monitors, which made them less convenient for desk-based workflows.

The MacBook Air M4 addresses this issue by allowing users to connect and run two external displays simultaneously. This improvement makes the laptop more suitable for professionals who rely on multi-screen setups for productivity.

Familiar design with a few practical upgrades

Apart from performance changes, the overall MacBook Air experience remains largely unchanged. The laptop continues to feature the slim and lightweight design that has long been a defining characteristic of the Air series. This portability is one of the main reasons many users prefer it over bulkier laptops in the same price segment.

Battery life is another strong point. Apple claims the MacBook Air M4 can deliver up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge, making it suitable for long workdays, travel, or extended study sessions.

The laptop also includes a 12-megapixel front camera upgrade. It supports features such as Center Stage and Desk View, which can enhance video calls, online classes, and remote meetings.

Should you buy it now?

While the M4 model brings meaningful improvements, the upgrade may not feel significant for everyone. Users who already own the MacBook Air M3 may not notice a dramatic difference in everyday tasks.

However, the performance boost will be more noticeable for people upgrading from Intel-based MacBooks or the earlier M1 MacBook Air.

Price remains an important factor. With the current discount pushing the effective cost close to the lower end of the premium laptop category, the MacBook Air M4 becomes more competitive against high-end Windows alternatives.

Buyers who are not in immediate need of a laptop may consider waiting for the MacBook Air M5 launch in India, as the arrival of a newer model could further reduce the price of the M4 variant. For now, the ongoing discount already makes it a compelling option for those planning to buy a new Apple laptop without paying the full launch price.

