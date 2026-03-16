MacBook Neo Becomes Apple’s Most Repair-Friendly Laptop in Years, Says iFixit

Apple’s newest student-focused laptop is earning rare praise for something the company is not usually known for: repairability. According to a new teardown analysis by iFixit, the recently unveiled MacBook Neo is the most repair-friendly laptop released by Apple in more than a decade.

Launched last week with a starting student price of $499, the MacBook Neo is widely seen as Apple’s attempt to reach the education segment long dominated by affordable devices like Chromebooks from Google.

iFixit, known for publishing detailed repair manuals and selling tools and spare parts, also rates consumer electronics on how easy they are to maintain. These ratings often influence manufacturers; major PC makers such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group have previously used the scores to improve product designs.

In its teardown report released Friday, iFixit highlighted several design changes that mark a shift in Apple’s approach. The MacBook Neo’s battery and keyboard are secured with screws instead of glue or rivets — a move that significantly simplifies repairs. Technicians can also replace parts like the camera and fingerprint sensor with relative ease, reducing both downtime and repair costs.

The education market focus appears deliberate. iFixit Chief Executive Kyle Wiens noted that Chromebooks are frequently repaired in schools, with some districts — including those in Oakland, California — even training student interns to handle device maintenance.

Despite the improvements, Apple’s new laptop still received only a 6 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale. Competing machines, including recent models of the Lenovo ThinkPad, have scored 9s and even perfect 10s. Apple’s longstanding focus on ultra-thin, lightweight designs has historically made its hardware more difficult to fix.

The company has not yet responded to requests for comment on the findings.

Wiens pointed to one major limitation that held the MacBook Neo back: its memory architecture. The laptop includes 8GB of DRAM soldered directly onto the logic board as part of a package with the main processor — a design Apple has consistently used across recent Mac models. While efficient, this approach prevents users from upgrading memory later.

That limitation could affect the device’s long-term usefulness, particularly as artificial intelligence software becomes more demanding. Apple has repeatedly emphasized the privacy benefits of running AI workloads locally on user devices rather than relying on cloud servers. However, fixed memory could restrict the laptop’s ability to keep pace with evolving AI tools.

Wiens believes Apple has room to improve.

"Apple's future for privacy-centred AI has to be local models," Wiens said. "I would argue this is a flaw across Apple's entire Mac product line."

He suggested Apple could enhance flexibility by adding an additional memory layer that users can upgrade over time.

For students and schools, the MacBook Neo signals meaningful progress in repair-friendly design. Yet for power users and long-term AI readiness, questions remain about how future-proof the device truly is.



