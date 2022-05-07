Make everyday Mother's Day with these perfect gifts

Looking for the perfect gift for mom? Hyperice, the global wellness technology leader, has just the right products to spoil her with something extra special this Mother's day!

To give you a little background - Hyperice is an industry leader in recovery and performance technology and an innovator of percussion, thermal, vibration and dynamic air compression devices. The brand made its foray into India last year with Virat Kohli as its first Indian ambassador and athlete-investor.

Now, with Mother's Day just around the corner, it's time to pamper our moms! With all that they do for us, let's ensure that they put their feet up and relax! And Hyperice has just the products to help them do that. Hyperice's innovative percussion massage therapy devices – the Hypervolt Go, Hypervolt 2, and the Hypersphere Mini make for the perfect gifts. These devices are well suited for the everyday wellness and self-care needs of all individuals, irrespective of their personal fitness levels – be it people working from home for long hours battling muscle stiffness and tension or fitness enthusiasts looking for a swift recovery and improved performance.

That's not all! The Hypervolt Go is now on sale on Amazon.in, Hyperice.in, and Croma.com – available for a discounted price of INR 16,999 along with a free Applicator Kit, consisting of 5 head attachments!

About the Hypervolt Go





Every Hypervolt percussion massage device offers a symphony of power, performance, and variability. Portable percussion at 1.5 pounds, the Hypervolt Go was designed with your active lifestyle in mind and gives you portable percussion massage in a perfectly light and powerfully small package so you can take it to the gym, on the road, and everywhere in between. The Hypervolt Go comes with 2.5+ hours of battery life per charge, three massage speeds and two adjustable attachments. The ultra-lightweight Go delivers up to 3,200 percussions per minute – all the power you need to relax, recover, and keep going. 30% smaller than the Hypervolt, with surprising power and near-silent operation, the Hypervolt Go provides serious relief at home or on the road. Its compact, ergonomic design helps it fit perfectly in your hand and easily in your bag so you can bring serious muscle-massaging relief with you anytime, anywhere. The Hypervolt Go is also equipped with our patented QuietGlide® technology which means a near-silent operation - so your music, podcast, or conversation never has to stop.



The benefits include reduced muscle soreness and stiffness which helps improve motion and flexibility

Availability and Price: Available for a discounted price of INR 16,999 along with a free Applicator Kit, consisting of 5 head attachments on Amazon.in, Chroma and Hyperice.in

About the Hypervolt 2





At 1.8lbs, the Hypervolt 2, comes with some serious upgrades over its predecessor – lighter, more powerful, and a newly designed ergonomic handle. The new, sleek design of the Hypervolt 2 offers the same beloved benefits of the Hypervolt, including accelerated warmup and recovery, increased range of motion, circulation and blood flow, and relief from muscle pain, stiffness and soreness. The device is TSA approved for carry-on and is equipped with Hyperice's patented QuietGlide® technology which means a near-silent operation wherever you go. Integrated with HyperSmart™, it's easy to find the warm-up and recovery plans with step-by-step expert guidance through the Bluetooth® connected Hyperice App, thus allowing users to seamlessly blend their physical and digital activity to create an entirely customized experience. Users just need to pick a routine for warmup, recovery or daily maintenance on the Hyperice App and let the App control your device – whether it's starting the device, changing speeds or even stopping the device. The device comes with 5 head attachments (fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet) and Hyperice's patented Pressure Sensor Technology™, which showcases how much pressure is being applied.



The benefits include increased circulation for optimal warm-up improving range of motion and flexibility with reduced muscle soreness and stiffness

Availability and Price: Available on Hyperice.in and Croma.com for INR 30,999

About the Hypersphere Mini





The compact, textured, vibrating Hypersphere Mini is an affordable, travel-friendly massage ball that fitness enthusiasts swear by. Ideal for rolling out after a workout, but also great for those long workdays spending too much time sitting down. With three speeds of vibration—low, medium, and high—you can roll it over your muscles, wherever they need some loosening up. Perfect for travel, the TSA carry-on approved Hypersphere Mini targets your tightest areas with precision to help you move better wherever you roam. It also includes a USB charging cable and desktop stand so you can always be ready for a relaxing roll.



The benefits include reduced tension / pain associated with myofascial release. Effective treatment for plantar fasciitis, tight hips, tension in upper / lower back, sore pectorals, or tight piriformis, increasing range of motion and flexibility

Availability and Price: Available on Hyperice.in for INR 8,999 and on Croma for INR 8,549