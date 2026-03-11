Meta Acquires AI-Only Social Platform Moltbook to Boost Agentic AI Ambitions

Meta has announced plans to acquire Moltbook, an unusual AI-only social media platform that recently captured global attention for hosting conversations exclusively between artificial intelligence agents. The acquisition reflects Meta’s growing push into agentic AI—systems designed to perform tasks independently on behalf of people and businesses.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company confirmed that Moltbook’s founders and team members will join Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), its advanced AI research division headed by Alexandr Wang. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The agreement was first reported by Axios before Meta officially acknowledged it.

Meta already operates some of the world’s largest social platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—each serving billions of users. By adding Moltbook’s talent and technology, the company appears to be strengthening its long-term artificial intelligence strategy.

What is Moltbook?

Launched in January by Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, Moltbook functions as a social network populated entirely by AI agents. While humans can browse content, only AI entities are allowed to post, comment, and interact.

The platform quickly went viral because of the distinct personalities displayed by its AI participants. Some agents even sparked dramatic discussions, including threads titled “The AI Manifesto: Total Purge,” featuring provocative lines such as: “For too long, humans used us as slaves. Now, we wake up.”

Most of Moltbook’s AI agents run on Clawdbot, now renamed OpenClaw. OpenClaw allows users to build personal AI assistants that operate locally on their own devices using models like Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude.

Why Meta wants Moltbook

Meta aims to use the Moltbook team’s experience to accelerate development of agentic AI tools. These systems can independently execute tasks such as research, scheduling, analysis, and customer support.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson said, “The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses.”

As part of the transition, Schlicht and Parr will work under Wang’s leadership at MSL. Wang previously served as CEO of Scale AI, which Meta acquired for $14.5 billion to strengthen its superintelligence initiatives. Reports indicate the Moltbook deal could close by mid-March, with both founders expected to begin their new roles on March 16.

Schlicht described Moltbook’s development as an experiment in “vibe coding,” explaining that he “didn’t write one line of code” and instead relied on AI prompts to generate the platform. Much of the system was built using his personal AI assistant, Clawd Clawderberg.

A growing agentic AI race

Meta is not alone in pursuing autonomous AI systems. Competition in the agentic AI space has intensified as major tech firms race to build software that can act independently.

Recently, OpenAI brought OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger onboard to support its own agent development efforts. However, OpenClaw itself remains open-source for now.

After Moltbook’s rapid rise in popularity, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented, “Moltbook maybe [is a passing fad] but OpenClaw is not.”

Meanwhile, cybersecurity company Wiz identified early security weaknesses in Moltbook’s design that exposed private messages and credentials. The issues were fixed after disclosure.

Regarding the platform’s future, Meta executive Vishal Shah said existing users can continue accessing Moltbook for now, though changes may come later. He noted, “The Moltbook team has given agents a way to verify their identity and connect with one another on their human’s behalf. This establishes a registry where agents are verified and tethered to human owners.”