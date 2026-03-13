Meta has postponed the launch of its upcoming artificial intelligence model, codenamed Avocado, after internal performance tests reportedly showed the system lagging behind competing offerings from industry leaders. The company had initially planned to release the new text-based large language model earlier this year but has now pushed the timeline to at least May.

According to a report by The New York Times, the delay follows internal benchmark evaluations where Avocado failed to surpass the capabilities of rival AI systems. Most notably, it did not outperform Google’s Gemini 3, which debuted in November last year. However, Meta’s model reportedly performed better than Gemini 2.5 and showed improvements over the company’s earlier in-house systems, including Llama 4.

The setback underscores the intensifying race in the AI sector, where companies are striving to build increasingly capable large language models (LLMs). Reports suggest Avocado also trails leading systems from OpenAI and Anthropic, adding pressure on Meta to refine its technology before public release.

In response to the slower-than-expected progress, senior executives at Meta have reportedly explored the option of temporarily licensing AI models from Google. Such a move could help the company maintain competitiveness across its platforms while internal development continues.

Meta currently deploys its AI assistant, Meta AI, across widely used services including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alongside a standalone Meta AI application. Licensing Gemini models could help ensure users remain within Meta’s ecosystem rather than migrating to alternative AI platforms.

This strategy would not be unprecedented in the tech industry. Apple recently signed a billion-dollar agreement to integrate Gemini into its voice assistant, Siri, demonstrating that even major players are willing to collaborate when strategic advantages align.

Avocado represents the first major model to emerge from Meta’s newly formed Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a division focused on next-generation AI systems. The unit is led by Alexandr Wang, whose startup Scale AI was acquired by Meta last year in a deal valued at $14.5 billion.

Internal documents describe Avocado as an AI system optimized for logical reasoning, software development, and "agentic" behaviour. The model is being designed to function as an autonomous agent capable of multistep planning and execution.

Meta has also strengthened its AI talent pool through acquisitions. The company recently purchased Moltbook, an AI-native social media platform that gained viral attention for AI bots theatrically calling for a global takeover. Meta confirmed that Moltbook’s team will join Superintelligence Labs to accelerate development of agentic AI technologies.

Backing its ambitions with substantial investment, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company plans to spend between $115 billion and $135 billion this year on AI infrastructure, signaling its long-term commitment to competing at the highest level of artificial intelligence innovation.



