Meta Strengthens Teen Safety: Over 6.3 Lakh Harmful Accounts Removed from Instagram and Facebook

In a significant move to bolster online safety for younger users, Meta has introduced a fresh suite of safety features designed to protect teenagers on its platforms—Instagram and Facebook. The initiative follows rising concerns around the impact of social media on children’s mental health and ongoing legal scrutiny of Meta's handling of teen safety.

The tech giant announced the rollout of new tools that will give teens better control over their digital interactions. These include more transparent information about accounts reaching out to them, along with simplified options for blocking and reporting users—now available with just a single tap.

As part of its latest crackdown, Meta confirmed it had removed over 6,35,000 accounts due to inappropriate behaviour towards minors. Notably, 1,35,000 accounts were flagged for posting sexualized comments on posts by children under 13, while another 5,00,000 were linked to adult users who had inappropriate interactions with minors.

“These features are designed to give teens more control over their online experience and help them make safer choices,” Meta emphasized in its official blog post. One of the key features is a safety alert that appears when a teen receives a message from someone they don’t follow—prompting them to remain cautious and, if necessary, block or report the sender.

The company also reported encouraging outcomes from these prompts, noting that teens blocked or reported over a million accounts after receiving in-app alerts.

In a bid to further strengthen protections, Meta is leveraging artificial intelligence to detect underage users who may have misrepresented their age during sign-up. While Instagram is officially restricted to those aged 13 and above, many children still find ways to create accounts. The AI-driven age verification system under testing will automatically reclassify flagged accounts into “teen profiles,” which come with more stringent safety controls.

These teen profiles are private by default and have built-in limits on who can interact with them. Teenagers can only receive direct messages from users they already follow or have previously connected with, effectively reducing the risk of unwanted interactions from strangers.

This latest update is not Meta’s first step toward teen safety. In 2024, the company had made private profiles the default setting for all newly created teen accounts, laying the groundwork for further protective features.

However, these updates come at a time of mounting legal and public pressure. Meta is currently facing lawsuits from multiple U.S. states, accusing the company of contributing to a youth mental health crisis by creating addictive features and failing to adequately protect young users from harmful content and interactions.

Critics argue that Meta’s algorithmic engagement strategies prioritize profit over safety, often exposing teens to distressing or manipulative content designed to prolong screen time.

While advocacy groups and lawmakers continue to push for stricter regulations, Meta's latest move is likely to be viewed as a constructive step forward—though many believe there’s still much more work to be done to ensure safer digital environments for young users.