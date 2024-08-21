Moto G45 5G Launching in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Motorola is set to introduce its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G45 5G, in India today, August 21. This addition to the G-series continues the legacy of offering impressive features at an affordable price point. With a sleek vegan leather finish and powerful hardware, the Moto G45 5G is expected to make a strong entry into the competitive Indian smartphone market. While the official price will be disclosed during the launch, rumours suggest that it will be priced below Rs 15,000.



Moto G45 5G: How to Watch the India Launch

The Moto G45 5G will be unveiled on Flipkart and Motorola's official website . Given that most key specifications have already been revealed, the launch is likely to be a straightforward affair. The pricing details will be made available on both platforms after 12 PM. Although the company has been teasing the device with short clips, no specific livestream link has been provided as of yet.

Moto G45 5G: Key Features and Specifications

The Moto G45 5G is designed to maintain the popular aesthetic of the G-series, featuring a vegan leather finish that gives the device a premium look and feel. The smartphone is built with a boxy design, rounded edges, and a sturdy metallic frame, and it will be available in three vibrant colours: Sea Green, Deep Blue, and Red.

The device sports a 6.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals and an enhanced user experience. The display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, includes a punch-hole design for the front camera. Under the hood, the Moto G45 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, making it capable of handling multiple tasks with ease. The phone will run on Android 14, providing users with the latest features and improvements from Google.

In terms of photography, the Moto G45 5G comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring quad-pixel technology, which enhances image quality, especially in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 16-megapixel front camera, ensuring crisp and clear photos.

Battery life is another highlight of the Moto G45 5G. It packs a robust 5000mAh battery, designed to last through a full day of usage. The smartphone is also expected to come with a charger included in the retail package, although specific details on charging speeds haven't been disclosed.

Moto G45 5G: Expected Pricing

While the exact pricing will be confirmed during the launch, speculation suggests that the Moto G45 5G will be available for around Rs 15,000. According to a tip from the user @yabhishekhd on X (formerly Twitter), the starting price may be as low as Rs 9,999, including bank offers. This leak also indicates that the sale will commence on August 28 on Flipkart.

It's important to note that the Moto G45 5G is being marketed as the successor to the Moto G34 5G, which was released earlier this year in January at a base price of Rs 10,999. Given this, it's reasonable to expect that the Moto G45 5G will be positioned in the sub-Rs 15,000 category, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment.