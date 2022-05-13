Motorola Moto days on Flipkart: Best deals on Moto G31, Moto G60 and more

Motorola on Friday introduced moto days in collaboration with Flipkart, during which customers will be able to buy their favourite Motorola smartphones at attractive discounts from May 14 to 18, 2022. According to the information provided, the Moto G60 is available for Rs. 14,999, making it one of the most affordable phones with a 108MP camera system. In addition, the Moto G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz HDR10 display.

Another device on offer is the Moto G31. It will be available at Rs. 10,999. Featuring an AMOLED display, the Moto G31 is also equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50 MP quad-function camera system, and a 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, great discounts are also available on devices in the edge family, such as the Edge 20 Fusion, which features a 10-bit 90Hz AMOLED display, and comes with a quad-role 108MP camera setup.

The Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a bargain price of Rs. 18,999. Motorola's flagship, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 144Hz 10-bit POLED display and many other features, will be on sale for just Rs. 44,999.

The latest addition to the e-series is the Moto E40 with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T700 processor, a 48MP triple camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery for sale at a discount of just Rs. 9,999.