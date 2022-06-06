Motorola Moto e32s goes on sale; Find price and offers

Motorola's latest addition to its franchise, the Moto e32s, goes on sale starting today (Monday, June 6) at 12:00 p.m. at over 60,000 retail stores and online via JioMart Digital, Jiomart, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart. The company said the new Moto e32s will be available with an effective launch price of Rs. 8,549 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 9499 for the 4GB+64GB variant (bank offer included).



This is a limited period offer valid on limited stock and includes bank offers at JioMart.com, JioMart Digital, Reliancedigital.in with a 5 percent discount up to Rs. 2000 in HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions on minimum transactions of Rs. 5000. The price of the 3GB+32GB variant of Moto e32s is Rs. 8999 and the 4GB+64GB variant is Rs. 9999.

The Motorola Moto e32s comes in two colour variants, Slate Gray and Misty Silver. The smartphone comes with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot for up to 1TB. As for the specifications, the smartphone features a premium PMMA finish, ultra-slim and durable design with an IP52 rating. The device is also optimized to deliver a great viewing experience with a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a hole-punch design.

The Moto e32s offers multiple features such as segment-only Android 12 OS, 16MP AI-powered triple camera system and 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability and much more. plus. The Mote e32s is also packed with security and performance features with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek's latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM.

Specifications of the Motorola Moto e32s:

1. Display: Motorola Moto e32s has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a hole-punch design.

2. Processor: Motorola Moto e32s has a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor based on Android 12.

3. Camera: Motorola Moto e32s supports a triple rear camera setup with a 16 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera, 2 MP depth camera and 8 MP selfie camera.

4. Battery: Motorola Moto e32s is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and a 15W charger.



