Motorola Signature to Debut in India on January 23 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 165Hz Display

Motorola is set to strengthen its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of its latest flagship, the Motorola Signature, scheduled for January 23. The device, which was first showcased globally at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, will be available in India through Flipkart. Along with confirming the launch date, Motorola has also revealed several headline specifications that position the Signature as a serious contender in the ultra-premium smartphone segment.

In terms of design, the Motorola Signature leans into a slim and elegant profile. The phone measures just 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams, making it one of the sleeker flagships expected this year. It comes with an aluminium frame and a triple rear camera layout, accompanied by Motorola’s iconic logo. Buyers will be able to choose between two Pantone-certified shades: Carbon and Martini Olive, reinforcing the brand’s focus on premium aesthetics.

At its core, the Motorola Signature is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the same processor seen in other top-tier Android flagships. To maintain sustained performance, Motorola has included an ArcticMesh cooling system. The phone will be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage, catering to power users and professionals alike.

The display is another standout feature. The Signature sports a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED panel that promises ultra-smooth scrolling and gaming performance. With a peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits, the screen is designed to remain highly visible even under direct sunlight. Audio is handled by a speaker setup tuned with Sound by Bose, aiming to deliver an immersive multimedia experience.

On the software front, the device runs Motorola’s custom interface based on Android 16. Notably, Motorola is committing to long-term support, promising seven years of Android OS updates along with seven years of security patches. This places the Signature among a small group of Android phones offering such extended software longevity.

Battery performance also appears robust. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery, paired with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support, ensuring quick top-ups and all-day endurance.

Motorola is placing a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, particularly in photography and videography. The Signature will include features such as AI Signature Style for creative image effects, AI Adaptive Stabilisation for smoother videos of moving subjects, and AI Action Shot to keep fast-moving scenes sharp.

While the company has not officially detailed the full camera specifications, it has confirmed the inclusion of a Sony LYTIA 828 sensor and support for Dolby Vision and 8K video recording. Based on its global debut, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. A 50MP front camera with autofocus is also anticipated.

Alongside the phone, Motorola is introducing a new Signature Club service, offering users curated benefits across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle services, and exclusive club access.

In Europe, the Motorola Signature launched at 999 euros (around ₹1,05,000). However, market leaks suggest that the Indian price could be closer to ₹80,000, placing it in direct competition with premium rivals such as the Oppo Find X9 and OnePlus 15.