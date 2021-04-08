‘MX TakaTak’, now also the home of fun and entertainment of cricket

MX TakaTak, India's short form video app is the Official Short Form Video Partner for 7 teams in IPL.

The teams include Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad

The platform will be presenting net practice to locker room discussions, quirky dance moves to interesting behind-the-scenes moments, catch your favorite cricketers share their candid instances and experiences off the pitch on their official team handles.

In India, cricket is more than just a sport - it is a celebration of emotions with fans taking to the streets in their passion for the game. This platform allows its users to get up close and personal with their favorite cricket players through a live meet-and-greet as well as the chance to win some exciting merchandise.

As part of '#KhelTakaTak', the platform will introduce weekly challenges like the '#FanDanceMove' where users can add cricketing moves to their dance videos, the '#BatBalance' that gets them to multitask keeping a bat on two fingers and the '#BolCricket challenge' where they complete the commentary in a given situation.

Along with these, the '#KhelTakaTak' challenge enables users to use specifically curated stickers to support their teams along with their respective anthems.