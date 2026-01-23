Navarro’s Claim on AI “Charity” in India Misses the Mark as US Tech Giants Chase Data and Market Share

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has stirred controversy once again, this time over remarks suggesting that American taxpayers are indirectly footing the bill for artificial intelligence usage in countries like India. Speaking to podcaster Steve Bannon, Navarro questioned, “Why are Americans paying for AI in India?” He added, “ChatGPT is operating on US soil, using American electricity, servicing large users of ChatGPT, for example, in India and China and elsewhere around the world.”

His comments triggered debate, but a closer look at how global AI businesses operate shows that the narrative doesn’t hold up.

It’s true that India has rapidly emerged as one of the largest markets for tools like ChatGPT. Downloads, daily usage, and enterprise adoption have surged, making the country a key growth region for companies such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Perplexity. However, framing this access as “charity” from American firms misunderstands how these corporation’s function.

These are profit-driven businesses, not aid organisations. Every free trial, discounted subscription, or bundled AI service is part of a calculated long-term strategy.

The first and perhaps most important reason is data.

AI systems thrive on real-world user interactions. While much of the internet’s public content has already been scraped and used for training, fresh behavioural data now comes primarily from live users. India’s massive and diverse population provides exactly what AI developers need: unique languages, regional contexts, and varied usage patterns that help improve and refine models.

In this sense, Indian users aren’t receiving charity — they are contributing value. Their queries, prompts, and feedback effectively help train these systems, often without direct compensation. For companies racing to build smarter AI, this stream of organic data is invaluable.

The second factor is competition.

The global AI battle is no longer just between Silicon Valley firms. Chinese players, including Alibaba and DeepSeek, are offering cheaper and often open-source alternatives. DeepSeek, in particular, has caught attention for being far more affordable and flexible for businesses.

To stay ahead, American companies are expanding aggressively into emerging markets. India, with its scale and digital adoption, is too important to ignore. Offering free or subsidised access through partnerships with telecom giants like Airtel and Jio is less generosity and more a strategic move to secure loyalty early and prevent rivals from gaining ground.

History shows that in tech, early dominance often leads to long-term control. Capturing users now can mean controlling the ecosystem later.

Seen through this lens, Navarro’s suggestion that the US is somehow subsidising India falls apart. If anything, American AI firms are investing in India because they expect substantial returns — in both data and revenue.

The relationship is transactional, not charitable. And for India, the bigger challenge may be ensuring it builds its own AI capabilities rather than depending entirely on foreign platforms.

In today’s AI race, every user counts — and every click has value.