Netflix to not stream Russian propaganda channels

Netflix will not distribute a series of state-owned channels in Russia as required by a new law, the company says, following reports that it could soon be forced to carry the networks.



Variety reported on Monday that Netflix was among a series of services added to a registry maintained by Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor of content distributors that reached more than 100,000 subscribers. The new law, which Variety reports has yet to fully go into effect, requires large broadcasters to air 20 Russian broadcast channels, including state-funded Channel One.



Channel One was one of several channels The Associated Press cited last week for distorting the narrative to align with the Kremlin's messages about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Other channels named by Variety include NTV and Spa, a channel associated with the Russian Orthodox Church.



However, a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that he does not plan to carry the channels.



"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," said the spokesperson, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

Politico Europe reported last week that Netflix could be forced to carry the channels when the law takes effect, citing a report by The Moscow Times in December that said the mandate would be extended to Netflix. Currently, Netflix does not support live streaming in any of its markets.



Reporting on when and how the law will be enforced has been contradictory. While Variety reported that the law has yet to be fully implemented, Politico Europe reported that the new rules would apply to Netflix starting March 1.



On Monday, the Wall Street Journal quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying that Netflix had been told in December that it was expected to comply with the new mandate. It's unclear how Netflix plans to address such a mandate if Russian regulators enforce the rules.



In the aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine, tech companies are being pressed for answers on how they will continue to operate their business in the country. Last week, Facebook was partially "restricted" in Russia after its parent company Meta failed to comply with Roskomnadzor's demands that it stop fact-checking Russian state media entities.