Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale in retail stores: Features, Price, and Deals

Nothing Phone 2 is now available for purchase through offline channels. The second generation Nothing phone was launched in India on July 11 and is already available for sale via Flipkart. The phone can now also be purchased offline through electronics retailer Vijay Sales. Nothing Phone 2 is available in India in three storage variants. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a 4700 mAh battery. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.



Nothing Phone 2: Price and sales offers in India

Available in three storage variants, Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 44,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants respectively. It comes in dark grey and white colour options. The phone is available for sale through Vijay Sales retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 2: Features and Specifications

The recently released Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certified, according to the company. The phone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm's flagship-grade octa-core chipset, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

For optics, the Phone 2 comes with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS. There is also a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless and 5W wireless reverse charging support. For security, the phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.