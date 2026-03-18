Nvidia Restarts H200 AI Chip Production for China After US Clearance

Nvidia has resumed manufacturing its H200 artificial intelligence chips for the Chinese market after securing fresh approvals from US authorities and receiving new purchase commitments from clients in China, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang confirmed that production is back on track following an earlier pause triggered by regulatory uncertainty.

“We’ve been licensed for many customers in China for the H200. We have received purchase orders from many customers. And we are in the process of restarting our manufacturing,” Huang said, adding that the situation was now “different than it was two weeks ago, our supply chain is getting fired up".

His remarks indicate a shift in momentum after months of policy hurdles and supply chain hesitation that had slowed the company’s ability to serve one of its most important international markets.

Addressing Washington’s position on advanced technology exports, Huang pointed to the broader policy direction of US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump’s intention is that the US should have a leadership position and access to Nvidia’s best technology,” Huang said. “However, he would also like us to compete worldwide and not concede those markets unnecessarily."

Why production was paused

Nvidia’s path back into China’s high-performance AI hardware market has been complex and politically sensitive. For nearly a year, the company navigated shifting US trade and export policies aimed at balancing national security concerns with commercial competitiveness.

A breakthrough came through an agreement with the White House in December 2025. Under the arrangement, Nvidia was permitted to sell its H200 processors in China on the condition that it share 25 percent of related revenue with the US government. The H200 chips are powerful but sit a generation behind Nvidia’s most cutting-edge GPUs used for advanced AI model training.

Although the deal initially allowed production to restart, progress stalled due to extended national security reviews tied to export licenses. At the same time, Chinese regulators were slow to clear large-scale imports, creating uncertainty that forced Nvidia to pause manufacturing once again.

H20 chip complications

Separate challenges also emerged around Nvidia’s H20 processor, a model specifically tailored to comply with export requirements for the Chinese market. Reporting from the Wall Street Journal noted that the US Commerce Department blocked H20 exports in April last year before reversing its stance in August.

Despite that reversal, Chinese authorities reportedly discouraged domestic firms from purchasing the chip. As a result, Nvidia halted H20 production toward the end of August amid weakening demand and regulatory ambiguity.

What happens next

The latest round of approvals marks a potential turning point. With manufacturing lines restarting and fresh orders in place, major Chinese technology firms—including Alibaba and ByteDance—could soon gain renewed access to Nvidia’s AI hardware.

However, imports still depend on final clearances from Chinese regulators, meaning supply recovery will unfold in stages rather than all at once.

For Nvidia, the restart represents more than operational recovery. It signals a cautious reopening of one of the world’s largest AI markets at a time when global tech leadership and geopolitical strategy remain tightly intertwined.