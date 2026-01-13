OnePlus is gearing up to make this Republic Day extra rewarding for smartphone buyers in India with its upcoming Freedom Day sale, and the OnePlus 13 is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries. The former flagship, which originally debuted at ₹69,999, is now set to become far more affordable, making it an appealing option for users looking for a premium phone at a reduced price.

The Freedom Day sale, which begins on January 16, has been announced to celebrate the country’s 77th Republic Day. As part of the limited-period event, OnePlus is rolling out attractive offers across multiple products, but the OnePlus 13 is grabbing attention due to the sheer scale of its discount. The company is offering a flat ₹8,000 price cut on the device, along with up to ₹4,000 as an instant bank discount for customers using select cards. With both offers applied, the effective price of the OnePlus 13 comes down to ₹57,999, making it one of the most competitive flagship deals in its segment.

When the OnePlus 13 was launched in India last year, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant was priced at ₹69,999. While it was positioned as a premium offering at the time, its appeal softened somewhat after the arrival of the newer OnePlus 15. However, this latest discount brings the device firmly back into the spotlight, especially for buyers who value performance, display quality, and camera features without paying top-tier flagship prices.

Beyond pricing, OnePlus is also sweetening the deal with additional benefits. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 13 during the sale can avail themselves of six months of no-cost EMI, reducing the upfront burden. On top of that, buyers will also receive OnePlus Nord Buds 3, adding extra value to the purchase.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 13 remains a highly capable smartphone even in 2026. It features a large 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. While it does not offer the newer 165Hz refresh rate seen on some of OnePlus’s latest models, its higher resolution and Dolby Vision support ensure a premium viewing experience. The display is also protected by Crystal Shield super ceramic glass, giving it added durability.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which keeps performance fast and responsive. The device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and promises four years of operating system updates along with six years of security patches, making it a future-ready choice.

Photography is another strong point, with a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front camera.

A 6,000mAh battery keeps the phone running through long days, and it supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging for quick top-ups. Additional features such as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance further enhance its flagship appeal.

At ₹57,999, the OnePlus 13 stands out as a strong alternative to newer and more expensive models. With its premium build, powerful internals, high-end display, and versatile cameras, it offers excellent value for buyers who want flagship quality without the flagship price tag.



