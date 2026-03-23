OnePlus 15T Set for March 24 Debut with Massive Battery and Gaming-Focused Upgrades

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its latest compact flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15T, in China on March 24. Positioned as the successor to last year’s OnePlus 13T, the upcoming device is expected to follow the brand’s familiar launch strategy. Much like previous cycles, the China-bound model may later arrive in India under a slightly different name — likely the OnePlus 15s — while retaining most of its core hardware and design elements.

A report by Mint suggests the OnePlus 15T will target users who prefer smaller phones without compromising on high-end performance. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch flat display surrounded by ultra-slim 1.1mm bezels, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Notably, the screen is expected to support a 165Hz refresh rate, making it particularly appealing for gamers and users who value fluid motion clarity.

Under the hood, the device is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor, built on an advanced 3nm architecture. The octa-core chipset is expected to deliver notable gains in efficiency and performance, paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations to suit varied user needs.

Battery life appears to be a major highlight. The OnePlus 15T is expected to house a substantial 7,500mAh battery — unusually large for a compact flagship. To complement that capacity, the device may support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, helping users top up quickly. Bypass charging support is also anticipated, allowing the phone to draw power directly during gaming sessions to reduce heat and battery strain.

Gaming enhancements reportedly extend beyond raw hardware. The smartphone is said to integrate specialized Esports Tri-Core architecture along with the Esports Network Chip G2, aimed at stabilizing connectivity and reducing lag during competitive online play. These additions signal OnePlus’ continued push into performance-focused mobile experiences.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 15T could feature a dual rear camera setup designed for versatility and clarity. The primary sensor is expected to be a 50MP unit using advanced imaging hardware from Sony. It may be accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless digital zoom, offering flexibility for distant subjects without major quality loss. Imaging performance is also said to benefit from enhancements tuned by OPPO’s LUMO engine.

Durability could be another strong suit. The handset is expected to carry multiple protection ratings — IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K — indicating resistance to dust, high-pressure water jets, and submersion.

Design-wise, the device reportedly resembles its predecessor but will arrive in fresh color options: Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa, and Healing White Chocolate.

Alongside the phone, OnePlus is also expected to introduce new accessories, including magnetic cooling fans and a wireless charger, expanding its ecosystem for performance enthusiasts.

With its blend of compact form factor, powerful internals, fast charging, and gaming-centric features, the OnePlus 15T looks poised to attract users seeking flagship capabilities in a more manageable size.