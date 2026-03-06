OnePlus 15T tipped to pack massive 7,500mAh battery with faster charging support

The upcoming OnePlus 15T is expected to bring significant upgrades in battery capacity and charging technology, according to recent reports. The smartphone could feature a large 7,500mAh battery, positioning it as one of the most power-packed compact flagship devices from OnePlus.

A report from Android Authority suggests that the confirmation came through a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis shared several details about the upcoming device. In the post, the executive reportedly referred to the phone as the “Small-Screen King” and revealed that it will include a 7,500mAh “Glacier Battery.”

If the company follows its earlier strategy, the device may later arrive in India under a slightly different name. The previous-generation OnePlus 13T launched globally but was introduced in India as the OnePlus 13s, with some specification changes. Based on this pattern, the upcoming model could debut in India as the OnePlus 15s later this year.

Bigger battery and faster charging

The standout feature of the OnePlus 15T is expected to be its large battery capacity. Reports suggest the phone will support 100W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging, which would be a noticeable upgrade over the OnePlus 13T’s 6,260mAh battery and 80W wired charging capability.

Such improvements indicate that OnePlus is focusing heavily on battery performance and charging convenience, particularly for users who rely on their smartphones for intensive daily tasks such as gaming, streaming and productivity.

Upgraded power management features

Another feature that could return on the upcoming device is the bypass power supply system. This technology allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger during high-performance activities like gaming, instead of routing the power through the battery.

By doing so, the feature helps reduce heat buildup within the battery and may contribute to improved battery longevity over time. The same functionality was previously introduced in the OnePlus 13T and received positive feedback among performance-focused users.

Interestingly, the India-specific OnePlus 13s variant launched with a slightly smaller 5,850mAh battery, highlighting how specifications sometimes differ across regional markets.

Durability and processor upgrades expected

Beyond battery improvements, the OnePlus 15T is also expected to come with strong durability credentials. Reports indicate that the smartphone could carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, offering enhanced protection against dust and water exposure.

On the performance side, the device may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship processor from Qualcomm. The chipset is expected to deliver faster processing speeds, improved AI performance and better power efficiency compared to previous generations.

Camera upgrades also expected

The camera system on the OnePlus 15T may also receive notable improvements over its predecessor. While detailed specifications have not yet been officially confirmed, reports suggest the company is working on enhancing imaging capabilities to better compete with other flagship smartphones in the market.

If these reported specifications hold true, the OnePlus 15T could become a compelling option for users looking for a compact flagship smartphone with strong battery life, fast charging and high-end performance. The device is expected to launch first in China, with other global markets, including India, potentially following later.



