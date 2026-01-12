OnePlus Freedom Sale Brings Big January Discounts Across Phones, Tablets and Audio

OnePlus has officially announced its Freedom Sale for January, offering a wide range of temporary price cuts, bank discounts and bundled deals across its product portfolio. Starting January 16, 2026, the sale will be available both online and offline, giving buyers a chance to pick up OnePlus smartphones, tablets and audio products at some of the most attractive prices seen in recent months.

The Freedom Sale will run across multiple retail platforms. Smartphones will be sold on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and major retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. Tablets will be available via Flipkart, while OnePlus audio products can be purchased through platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Blinkit and other authorised partners. This broad availability ensures customers can access the offers through their preferred shopping channels.

Leading the discounts is the OnePlus 13, which gets the biggest price cut during the sale. Originally launched at Rs 69,999, the device is being offered with a temporary price reduction of Rs 8,000, along with an additional Rs 4,000 bank discount. This brings its effective price down to Rs 57,999 for a limited time. The OnePlus 13 stands out as the brand’s last flagship to feature Hasselblad branding and still includes the iconic alert slider, a circular camera module and a metal frame that long-time OnePlus users appreciate.

The newer OnePlus 15 series is also part of the sale. The standard OnePlus 15, which debuted in India at Rs 72,999, will be available with an instant discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 68,999. To make the deal more appealing, OnePlus is offering six months of no-cost EMI along with a bundled pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

The OnePlus 15R is being offered at its regular price of Rs 47,999 but comes with a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount until January 26, reducing its effective price to Rs 44,999. After this date, the offer changes slightly, with the phone priced effectively at Rs 45,999.

Last year’s OnePlus 13R is also seeing notable cuts. Originally priced at Rs 42,999, the phone will be available with discounts of up to Rs 6,000, along with an additional bank discount of up to Rs 1,000, depending on the payment method used.

Tablets are included too, with discounts across almost the entire OnePlus Pad lineup. The OnePlus Pad 2 will get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, bringing its effective price to Rs 34,999. The newer OnePlus Pad 3 will be available with a Rs 3,000 bank discount, lowering its price to Rs 44,999. Buyers who purchase it before January 26 will also receive a free Stylo 2. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will see a Rs 1,000 temporary price drop along with a Rs 2,000 bank discount, bringing its effective price to Rs 23,999. Meanwhile, the older OnePlus Pad Go will be sold at Rs 13,999, and the Pad Lite at an effective price of Rs 11,999.

OnePlus has also included its audio lineup in the Freedom Sale. The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available at an effective price of Rs 4,999, while the premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will drop to Rs 9,999 with combined offers. No-cost EMI options will be available on both models. Additional discounts are also planned for the Nord Buds 3 range and the Bullets Wireless neckband series, including the Z2 ANC and Z3 models.

With attractive price cuts across multiple categories, the OnePlus Freedom Sale offers a strong buying opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their devices this January.