OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Set for India Debut on March 19 with Premium Features at Budget Pricing

After a quiet spell on the product launch front, OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new audio product for Indian consumers. The company has confirmed that its upcoming Nord Buds 4 Pro true wireless earphones will officially launch in India on March 19. Staying true to the Nord lineup’s philosophy, the new earbuds are expected to deliver premium-grade features without a premium price tag.

In an official statement shared with the media, OnePlus said the Nord Buds 4 Pro will deliver “true flagship level performance at an affordable price.” The company added that the earbuds are “designed to provide powerful noise cancellation while at the same time providing the super deep bass OnePlus Nord Buds users have come to expect.”

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed the complete design along with several key specifications to build anticipation. On the audio front, the Nord Buds 4 Pro are equipped with large 12mm titanium-coated drivers. According to the company, these drivers are “100 percent more powerful” than those used in the Nord Buds 3 Pro, promising a noticeable boost in sound performance and depth.

The earbuds also support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and spatial audio, features typically seen in higher-end devices. For users who prioritize immersive listening and high-resolution streaming, these additions could be significant. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is another headline feature, with OnePlus claiming the earbuds can block up to 55 decibels of external noise. The Nord Buds 4 Pro are also certified by TÜV Rheinland, reinforcing their quality and performance credentials.

Call clarity has also received attention. Each earbud includes a triple-microphone setup that, according to OnePlus, enables “crystal clear calls even in tricky conditions.” Responding to user feedback, the company has also introduced onboard volume sliders — a practical addition aimed at improving everyday usability.

From a design perspective, portability appears to be a major focus. OnePlus says the charging case is 10 percent smaller than its predecessor, making it easier to carry around. Each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams, ensuring a lightweight and comfortable fit for long listening sessions. Despite the more compact build, the company claims the Nord Buds 4 Pro still deliver “impressive battery life,” though specific usage figures have not yet been disclosed.

The earbuds will be offered in two colour options: Radiant Gray and Raven Black. Pricing details remain under wraps for now and will be revealed at the launch event. Once available, buyers can purchase them through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus website. For comparison, the previous-generation Nord Buds 3 Pro are currently priced at Rs 10,999 on the company’s India store.

Interestingly, the Nord Buds 4 Pro launch coincides with a busy month for OnePlus globally. The company is also preparing to unveil the OnePlus 15T in China, a successor to the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in India as the OnePlus 13s. However, there is no official word yet on whether the OnePlus 15T will make its way to the Indian market.



